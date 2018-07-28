Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India lost their second group match of the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup 0-1 to lower-placed Ireland. With one draw and one loss in the group stage, India are staring at an ouster from the quadrennial tournament. Sitting currently at the third spot on the points table, India find themselves in a do-or-die match as they face 7th ranked USA on Sunday at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. Although India had a spirited start to their campaign with a 1-1 draw against hosts and World No.2 England, they lost their touch in the second game after failing to find the back of the net. Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne feels that the team cannot repeat the same mistake in the high-stakes game.
When is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match will take place on July 29, 2018.
Where is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match will be played at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London.
What time does the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match begin?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match begins at 9:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs USA match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)