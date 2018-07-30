Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian women's hockey team reached the cross-over stage of the Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 on Sunday after ending their third and final Pool B match against the USA in a 1-1 draw. The draw helped India reach the cross-overs stage by finishing third in Pool B. India will now play Italy in their cross-over stage. Ahead of their crucial match against Italy, team captain Rani Rampal said that the team will have to go all out in the match if they want to reach the quarter-final of the tournament. India started the tournament with a draw against England. Neha Goyal's goal had put India in the lead, but Lily Owsley scored the equaliser for England, helping the world number 2 team draw the first clash of the Pool B. In their second Pool B match, India lost to Ireland 0-1.
When is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match will take place on July 31, 2018.
Where is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match will be played at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London.
What time does the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match begin?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match begins at 10:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match match?
The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy cross-over match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)