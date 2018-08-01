 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 01 August 2018 19:36 IST

Sjoerd Marijne-coached India will take on Ireland on for a place in the semi-finals.

Women
World no. 10 India will take on world no.16 Ireland. © Hockey India

India will look to avenge the pool stage loss, when they face Ireland in the quarter-final of the women's hockey World Cup at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Thursday. The world no. 10 India last played in a quarter-final encounter 40 years ago in the 1978 Madrid Women's World Cup. The team's semi-final appearance in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1974 remains the best Indian performance in the history of the prestigious event. However, these stats would not play on the team's mind when they take on the World no.16 Ireland on Thursday according to team Skipper Rani Rampal. It was a dominant overall performance that saw them make the next round and in hindsight, Rani believes the team has improved match-by-match where they have drawn 1-1 to World No.2 England, lost 0-1 to Ireland, drew 1-1 with the USA in the Pool Stage followed by a triumphant 3-0 score-line against the Italians. 

When is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match will take place on August 2, 2018.

Where is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match will be played at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London.

What time does the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match begin?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match begins at 10:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Women Hockey
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • In their opening match, India drew 1-1 with world no.2 England
  • Ireland are high on confidence after a 3-1 win against USA
  • The stats would not play on India's mind when they take on Ireland
Related Articles
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup: India Look To Avenge Pool Stage Loss To Ireland In Quarters
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup: India Outclass Italy 3-0 To Enter Quarters
India vs Italy, Women
India vs Italy, Women's Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Beat Italy 3-0 To Qualify For Quarter-Finals
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Italy: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.