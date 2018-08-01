Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will look to avenge the pool stage loss, when they face Ireland in the quarter-final of the women's hockey World Cup at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Thursday. The world no. 10 India last played in a quarter-final encounter 40 years ago in the 1978 Madrid Women's World Cup. The team's semi-final appearance in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1974 remains the best Indian performance in the history of the prestigious event. However, these stats would not play on the team's mind when they take on the World no.16 Ireland on Thursday according to team Skipper Rani Rampal. It was a dominant overall performance that saw them make the next round and in hindsight, Rani believes the team has improved match-by-match where they have drawn 1-1 to World No.2 England, lost 0-1 to Ireland, drew 1-1 with the USA in the Pool Stage followed by a triumphant 3-0 score-line against the Italians.