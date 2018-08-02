 
India vs Ireland, Women's Hockey World Cup Live Score: India Face Ireland In Quarter-Final

Updated: 02 August 2018 21:56 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup Live Score: India look to avenge group stage loss against Ireland.

India vs Ireland Live Match, 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup: India play Ireland in quarter-final. © Hockey India

India will look to avenge the pool stage loss, when they face Ireland in the quarter-final of the women's hockey World Cup at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Thursday. The world no. 10 India last played in a quarter-final encounter 40 years ago in the 1978 Madrid Women's World Cup. The team's semi-final appearance in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1974 remains the best Indian performance in the history of the prestigious event. However, these stats would not play on the team's mind when they take on the World no.16 Ireland on Thursday according to team Skipper Rani Rampal.

Live Hockey Match Updates Between India vs Ireland, Women's Hockey World Cup at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

21:55 IST: India line-up, Kaur Gurjit, Ekka Deep, Monika, Savita, Deepika, Toppo Namita, Lalremsiami, Kaur Navneet, Lakra Sunita, Rani, Minz Lilima. 

21:32 IST: Looks like the Irish women have enjoyed their training session last evening in anticipation of the clash against India.

21:30 IST: It's now or never! One hour for the crucial clash to get underway. India will be eyeing to get better of the Irish women's on this occasion.

21:05 IST: P.R. Sreejesh has sent out a message for the women in blue. He backs them to bring the World Cup home!

21:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the quarter-final match between India and Ireland. 

In the Crossover Match against Italy, it was Lalremsiami (ninth minute), Neha Goyal (45') and Vandana Katariya (55') who scored in India's significant win. It was a dominant overall performance that saw them make the next round and in hindsight, Rani believes the team has improved match-by-match where they have drawn 1-1 to World No.2 England, lost 0-1 to Ireland, drew 1-1 with the USA in the Pool Stage followed by a triumphant 3-0 score-line against the Italians.

Beating Ireland, who are high on confidence after a 3-1 win against USA and India 1-0 to top Pool B and earn a direct qualification for the quarters, would be a tough task especially if the Irish can pull off a good start to put pressure on India's structure. Rani though was categorical in her stance that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her team to create history.

India vs Ireland, Women
