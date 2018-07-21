Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India take on hosts England in their opening match of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Lee Valley Hockey Center in London on Saturday. India, grouped in Pool B, will face World No.16 Ireland on July 26 followed by World No.7 United Stated on July 29 apart from facing Olympic champions England in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament. "The pressure will be on England and not on us," asserted Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on the eve of the match. India's previous appearance at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup was in 2010 when the event was held in Argentina. Rani then was the cynosure of India's ninth-place performance as she scored seven goals for the team during the tournament. While there will be a lot riding on Rani during the World Cup 2018 too, she has a unit that has shown confidence-inspiring performances over the past two years that has helped India climb to a career-best ranking of World No.10.