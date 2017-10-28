 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey

Women's Asia Cup: India Thump Singapore 10-0 To Start Their Campaign

Updated: 28 October 2017 15:55 IST

India began with positive intent by attacking Singapore's circle constantly, looking for an opportunity to score.

Women's Asia Cup: India Thump Singapore 10-0 To Start Their Campaign
Rani celebrates after scoring a goal against Singapore. © Hockey India

Indian eves got off to a roaring start at the Women's Asia Cup 2017 with a dominating 10-0 victory over Singapore on Saturday. Navneet Kaur (3rd & 41st minutes), Rani (15th & 18th) and Navjot Kaur (30th & 50th) netted the ball twice, while Lalremsiami (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (25th), Gurjit Kaur (41st) and Sonika (45th) scored once each to ensure India notched up winning points in their opening match of Pool A. India began with positive intent by attacking Singapore's circle constantly, looking for an opportunity to score.

The effort worked as the team won back-to-back penalty corners in the first quarter. Though the first PC was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai, it hardly dented India's spirit as they were precise in their counter.

It was Navneet and Rani's goals in the 3rd and 15th minute that gave India a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself. India continued their fine run in the second quarter as well, adding four more goals, to go into the 10-minute half-time break with an imposing 6-0 lead.

After Grace scored off a PC in the 25th minute, dragflicker Gurjit was fierce in her strike to score India's seventh goal through another PC in the 41st minute.

India stayed resolute as they continued to put pressure on Singapore's defense, pumping two more goals in the third quarter through Navneet and Sonika.

The final 15 minutes saw India win back-to-back PCs but Singapore defense averted conceding goals.

However, a quick-thinking Navjot scored a field goal in the 50th minute to earn her team a 10-0 lead.

India's defense, meanwhile, put up a strong display throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, China beat Malaysia 5-4 in a closely fought encounter.

Topics : India Womens Hockey Hockey
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian eves got off to a roaring start at the Women's Asia Cup 2017
  • Navneet Kaur, Rani and Navjot Kaur netted the ball twice
  • India notched up winning points in their opening match of Pool A
Related Articles
FIH 'Regrets' India's Decision To Pull Out Of Pro League
FIH 'Regrets' India's Decision To Pull Out Of Pro League
Rani Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Belarus 3-1
Rani Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Belarus 3-1
Hockey 2016: Team India Shows Promise After A Very Long Time
Hockey 2016: Team India Shows Promise After A Very Long Time
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.