When is Hockey Junior World Cup 2016, What Time Does it Start in India, Live Streaming Online And Live TV Coverage

Indian team has won all matches in the league stage of Junior Hockey World Cup. © Hockey India

The 2016 Hockey Junior World Cup started in Lucknow on December 8. India won all their four matches in the league stage and have progressed into the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain. All the quarter-final matches will be played on December 15, while the final is on December 18.

India defeated Canada 4-0, England 5-3, South Africa 2-1 on their way to the quarter-finals. In all 16 teams, divided into four pools of four teams, are playing in the tournament. The top two teams from each group will progress into the quarter-finals.

1. What are India's chances in Junior Hockey World Cup?

India have been one of the most dominating sides in the tournament, but the road ahead is tough. They face Spain in the quarter-final. Hockey powerhouses Australia and Belgium are already in the last eight. Also teams like Argentina, Netherlands, Germany pose a major threat.

2. What time does Junior Hockey World Cup 2016 quarter-finals begin?

All the four quarter-finals will be played on December 15. The matches have been scheduled at 11:15am, 1:30pm, 3:45pm and 6pm IST.

3. Which TV channel will do the live broadcast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2016 in India?

All matches will be shown on Star Sports 4 and HD4

4. How do I watch online live streaming of Junior Hockey World Cup 2016 in India?

The matches can be witnessed online by logging into Hotstar, either on website or through smartphone app.