When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey, Super 4s Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

With an aim to seal a place in the final of Asia Cup hockey championship, India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. India go into the second match of the Super 4s stage after crushing Malaysia 6-2 and will need at least a draw to secure their final berth. The final will be played on Sunday (October 22). India and Pakistan are facing each other for the second time in the tournament. India had defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the preliminary round. Manpreet Singh-led India defeated Malaysia 6-2 in the opening clash of the Super 4s stage. Akashdeep Singh (15th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (19th), S.K. Uthappa (24th), Gurjant Singh (33rd), S.V. Sunil (40th) and Sardar Singh (60th) scored the goals in team's victory. With this win, India now have four points from two matches, while second-placed Malaysia have three points.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be played on October 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match live?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will start at 17:00 IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match online?

The India vs Pakistan match can be live streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.