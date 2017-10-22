 
When And Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Asia Cup Hockey Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 22 October 2017 10:49 IST

How to watch India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final. Read all about live coverage from Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka on October 22, 2017.

India are in their seventh Asia Cup hockey final. © Hockey India

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their third Super 4s match to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2017. The sixth ranked India, who just needed a draw to seal a place in summit clash, produced a superlative performance after the change of ends to pump in four goals --three field strikes and one through penalty corner. By virtue of this win, India not only topped the Super 4 stage with seven points, but also continued their domination over Pakistan. This is for the seventh time that India made it to the Asia Cup final. It was India's fourth win over Pakistan this year, having beaten them twice in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in London and once in the pool stages. India now face Malaysia in the final who they beat 6-2 in the Super 4s stage.

When will the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final will be played on Sunday (October 22).

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

How do I watch the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final live?

The India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final will start at 17:00 IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final online?

The India vs Malaysia Asia Cup hockey final can be streamed live online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

