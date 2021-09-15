Listen to the
latest songs
, only on
JioSaavn.com
menu
arrow-down
reddit
snapchat
twitter
facebook
comments
email
printer
search
bell
top-nav
reddit-fill
snapchat-fill
twitter-fill
facebook-fill
share
whatsapp-fill
bookmark
NDTV
हिन्दी
BUSINESS
MOVIES
CRICKET
TECH
FOOD
CRYPTO
NEW
WEB STORIES
EDUCATION
AUTO
SWASTH
LIFESTYLE
HEALTH
SHOPPING
ART
Don't Miss
US Open: Daniil Medvedev Stuns Djokovic To Win Maiden Grand Slam Title
Verstappen Gets 3-Place Grid Penalty After Italian GP Crash With Hamilton
Shamsi, Markram Help Proteas Clinch T20 Series vs Sri Lanka With Big Win
Premier League: Elliott's Injury Overshadows Liverpool's Win At Leeds
ENG
Select Languages
हिंदी | Hindi
Cricket
Football
Formula 1
Tennis
Web Stories
Golf
Badminton
Kabaddi
NBA
Boxing
Athletics
Chess
Swimming
Shooting
Wrestling
Table tennis
Othersports
Dark / Light mode
Search
Hockey
News
Features
Photos
Videos
Sports Home
hockey
Teams
India Womens Hockey
ENG
IND
AUS
BAN
NZ
PAK
SA
SL
WI
ZIM
BER
CAN
IRE
KEN
NED
SCO
HK
NAM
UAE
USA
WRL
AFG
PNG
NEP
OMA
WXI
BHR
SAB
KW
QT
MLD
GGY
JER
NIGU
JAPU
IRI
UGA
ROU
BUL
MLT
CZR
LUX
AUT
GRE
SER
Home
News
Squads
Photos
Videos
Schedules
Results
India Women
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
reddit
Select Language
Languages
हिंदी | Hindi
Dark / Light mode
Search
Featured Links
Web Stories
IPL 2021
IPL Schedule
EPL Table 2021
England vs India
EPL Top Scorer
Featured Sports
Cricket
Football
Formula 1
Tennis
Hockey
Golf
Badminton
More Sports
Kabaddi
NBA
Boxing
Athletics
Chess
Swimming
Shooting
Wrestling
Table tennis
Othersports
More from NDTV
NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Trains
Art
arrow-rgt
arrow-next
arrow-up
refresh
close
link
cog
star
book
zap
cricket
football
tennis
formula-1
badminton
hockey
golf
boxing
ndtv-n
check
left-arrow
right-arrow