 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey
Hockey

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Outclass New Zealand 4-0 To Clinch Bronze Medal

Updated: 06 May 2017 19:17 IST

Rupinderpal Singh scored a brace, SV Sunil and Talwinder Singh one goal each to set up India's win.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Outclass New Zealand 4-0 To Clinch Bronze Medal
India defeated New Zealand to win bronze. © Hockey India

India defeated New Zealand 4-0 to clinch the bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday. Rupinderpal Singh was the hero as he converted two penalty corners in the match that set up the win. Rupinderpal sent identical ground drag-flicks into the corner past New Zealand goalkeeper Richard Joyce's outstretched right hand in the 17th and 27th minutes. SV Sunil then scored his first goal of the tournament in the 48th minute as he captitalised on a cross from Mandeep Singh into the goalmouth, while Talwinder Singh rounded off India's scoring in the last minute.

Earlier, Malaysia defeated Japan 3-1 in the playoff to decide the fifth place in the tournament standings.

Having failed to earn a place in the final after a listless show in the last preliminary league encounter against Malaysia, India gave an improved display to clinch the bronze medal - a shade below their silver medal behind Australia in the tournament last year.

Rupinderpal opened the scoring on India's third penalty corner, his stinging grounder leaving the defenders gasping. In the 27th minute, Mandeep had a good run on the left flank. After charging into the circle, his cross found no takers, but an obstruction on Mandeep earned India a penalty corner. Rupinderpal's shot on the fourth penalty corner struck a defender's foot and another penalty corner was awarded, which he duly converted with a fine low shot.

After failing to feature in goal-scoring action in the entire tournament, Sunil finally made en entry on the score-sheet by deflecting in Mandeep's cross from right in the 48th minute.

Talwinder Singh also got among the goal scorers for the first time in the last minute of play after picking a pass from Manpreet in the circle. Talwinder created some space for himself and sent a reverse shot into the boards.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Mens Hockey Hockey
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost in the final of the tournament last year
  • They claimed their seventh bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
  • Rupinderpal Singh scored a brace
Related Articles
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Lose To Malaysia, Fail To Enter Final
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Lose To Malaysia, Fail To Enter Final
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: Mandeep Singh's Hat-trick Gives India 4-3 Win Over Japan
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: Mandeep Singh's Hat-trick Gives India 4-3 Win Over Japan
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Lose 1-3 to Australia After Squandering Early Lead
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Lose 1-3 to Australia After Squandering Early Lead
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.