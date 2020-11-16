The Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to hockey Olympian MP Singh towards the treatment of his kidney ailment, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday. SAI, in its tweet, further said that the government is committed to helping members of the sports fraternity in need of financial assistance. "Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs to hockey Olympian MP Singh towards treatment of his kidney ailment. Sports Minister @kirenrijiju recently met his family members to extend assurance of support. The Govt. is committed to help members of sports fraternity in need of financial assistance," SAI tweeted.

Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs to hockey Olympian MP Singh towards treatment of his kidney ailment. Sports Minister @kirenrijiju recently met his family members to extend assurance of support. The Govt. is committed to help members of sports fraternity in [1/2] pic.twitter.com/inA4oDfJwo — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 16, 2020

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said the government's commitment towards the welfare of athletes and former sportspersons is well defined in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''vision and sports policy''.

"Government's commitment towards the welfare of our athletes and former sportspersons are well defined in the PM @narendramodi Ji's vision and Sports Policy. We will ensure necessary financial assistance as well as provide proper opportunity and dignity for our players," Rijiju tweeted.