Former India hockey player and member of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Ravinder Pal Singh, died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to share the news of Ravinder's death and paid his condolences. "I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19," Rijiju tweeted. "With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered. Om Shanti."

I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/rCE1pcaIgx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021

Hockey India tweeted to pay their condolences to Ravinder's family.

Saddened to learn about the loss of former India International who was part of the Gold Medal winning Indian squad at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh.



Hockey India sends its condolences to his family and loved ones. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/vHjIQlrDqW — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 8, 2021

Ravinder had been battling COVID-19 for two weeks and breathed his last in Lucknow.

He had been admitted to the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the virus.

Beside winning the gold at 1980 Games, Ravinder also played at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and 1979 Junior World Cup.

He worked at State Bank of India in Lucknow before taking voluntary retirement.

Promoted

India hockey player SV Sunil paid his condolences to the former Olympian.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Ravinder Pal Singh sir, member of the 1980 Gold-winning Olympics team. It was a unit which taught generations of us the value of dream, dedication and hard work. May his soul rest in peace. #COVIDSecondWave #Indianhockey

Lucknow Tribune pic.twitter.com/r4RqBMv3Ns — SV Sunil | (@SVSunil24) May 8, 2021

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ravinder Pal Singh sir, member of the 1980 Gold-winning Olympics team. It was a unit which taught generations of us the value of dream, dedication and hard work. May his soul rest in peace," Sunil tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)