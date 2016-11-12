PR Sreejesh Among FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Nominations

Dubai:

Indian men's hockey captain PR Sreejesh has been named as one of the candidates for 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year award of the FIH while Harmanpreet Singh made the grade as one of the 2016 Rising Men Star of the Year nominees.

The nominees for the 2016 Hockey Stars Awards, the annual prizes recognising the best players, goalkeepers, rising stars, coaches and umpires in a given calendar year were announced during the Hockey Revolution Part 2 Conference of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) which is currently taking place here.

There was no Indian in the 2016 Player of the Year nominations (both men and women) and in the 2016 Coach of the Year nominations (both men and women).

Five male and five female nominees have been selected for each award. The player, goalkeeper and rising star awards were selected by a panel consisting of the FIH Athletes' Committee, Continental Federations, Coaches and media. All awards are based on performance at international events during the 2016 season, as well as the player's overall contribution to the sport.

Winners will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public and a peer vote from international athletes. Voting for players, goalkeepers and rising stars will open on November 16 and closes on December 2.

The Coach of the Year nominations, three from each gender, were selected by the FIH High Performance and Coaching Panel, with winners decided by a peer vote.

The 2016 Umpire Award winners, one male and one female, will be selected by the FIH Umpiring Committee.

All winners will be announced in January next year.

2016 Player of the Year nominations

Women: Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR); Stacey Michelsen (NZL); Alex Danson (GBR); Naomi van As (NED).

Men: Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Furste (GER); Tobias Hauke (GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG).

2016 Goalkeeper of the Year nominations

Women: Maddie Hinch (GBR); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Jackie Briggs (USA); Belen Succi (ARG).

Men: Juan Vivaldi (ARG); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Vincent Vanasch (BEL); David Harte (IRL); Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND)

2016 Rising Star of the Year nominations (Players under 23)

Women: Maria Granatto (ARG); Lily Owsley (GBR); Nike Lorenz (GER); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Florencia Habif (ARG).

Men: Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Ruhr (GER); Jorrit Croon (NED); Harmanpreet Singh (IND); Timm Herzbruch (GER).

2016 Coach of the Year nominations

Women: Alyson Annan (AUS); Karen Brown (GBR); Janneke Schopman (USA).

Men: Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (BEL).