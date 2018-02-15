Pakistan Will Play In 2018 Hockey World Cup Hosted By India

The Pakistan hockey team will feature in the 2018 World Cup that India will host in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in November-December 2018. Pakistan became the 13th team to qualify for the World Cup thanks to their seventh place finish at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London and favorable results at the EuroHockey Championships. The World Cup qualification is shot in the arm for Pakistan hockey after their team failed to make it to the 2014 edition in The Hague, Netherlands.