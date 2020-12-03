Former India batsman Suresh Raina paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his 41st death anniversary. Dhyan Chand was the leading goal-scorer at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, with 14 goals to his credit. He further led India to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. "Remembering Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary. His contribution in the field of hockey will always be remembered," read the tweet from Raina. India's 8-1 triumph over Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, was spearheaded by a fine performance from the legendary hockey player, who emerged as the top-scorer with three goals.

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary. His contribution in the field of hockey will always be remembered. — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) December 3, 2020

Former captain of the Indian hockey team Dilip Tirkey also paid tribute to Dhyan Chand, calling for the sportsman being awarded the Bharat Ratna. "Paid my tribute to hockey legend Major #DhyanChand on his 41st Death Anniversary at Bhubaneswar. #BharatRatnaForDhyanChand," he said.

Paid my tribute to hockey legend Major #DhyanChand on his 41st Death Anniversary at Bhubaneswar. #BharatRatnaForDhyanChand pic.twitter.com/rCltFoCqmN — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) December 3, 2020

Major Dhyan Chand further received tribute from Hockey India.

As a tribute to the Wizard of Hockey, Hockey India remembers Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/g6CH3XCTCb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 3, 2020

The legendary hockey player has been conferred with several honours, which includes India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan. The honour was awarded in the year 1956.

Dhyan Chand scored more than 400 goals during his career of more than 22 years. Following his retirement, the legendary hockey player served as the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a certain period of time.