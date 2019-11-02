 
India vs USA Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE Score: India Lead 6-5 On Aggregate Against USA

Updated:02 November 2019 19:24 IST

India vs USA, Women's Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE: USA women wiped out the deficit with four goals in the first-half.

India vs USA Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE Score: India Lead 6-5 On Aggregate Against USA
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India women lead USA by four goals on aggregate after win on Friday. © Hockey India

The India women's hockey team put one foot in the Tokyo Olympics next year by registering a 5-1 victory over the United States in a qualifier first leg clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India scored four goals in 11 minutes after halftime to kill the tie as Gurjeet Kaur scored a brace. Erin Matson scored a consolation goal for the USA in the 54th minute from a penalty stroke and the 13th-ranked away side got a a host of chances to reduce the deficit in the dying minutes but it was not enough. In the end the hosts took a huge step towards the Tokyo Olympics.

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: LIVE Score Updates Between India vs USA Straight from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

  • 19:24 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    GOAL!

    Rani Rampal finds the net to give India lead. India are back in front in the qualifier as they lead USA 6-5 on aggregate.
  • 19:21 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Last quarter underway!

    The final 15 minutes are underway at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. The scores are level at 5-5 on aggregate.
  • 19:18 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    End of third quarter!

    A goalless quarter ends and the last 15 minutes will decide who will go to Tokyo next year.
  • 19:16 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Goalkeeper saves!

    The shot was on target from Gurjit Kaur but the USA goalkeeper saved it with her right foot and India still looking for their first goal in the second-leg.
  • 19:15 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Another chance for India!

    Another penalty corner for India and they need to convert this chance to ease the nerves in the second-leg.
  • 19:12 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Gurjit hits it wide!

    Gurjit Kaur hits it wide off the post as the scoreline remains 5-5 on aggregate.
  • 19:12 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Penalty corner for India!

    Brilliant play down the lone from Sharmila Devi earns India a penalty corner.
  • 19:11 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Five minutes left in the third quarter!

    Just over five minutes left in the third quarter and India are still searching for their first goal in the second leg.
  • 19:05 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Indian player hits it wide!

    India were in with a chance with a counter attack but the striker hits it off target as India are yet to score in the second-leg.
  • 18:52 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Half-time!

    Half-Time and the qualifier is level at 5-5 after USA's brilliant comeback. The visitors scored four goals in the first-half and have wiped out the deficit. 
  • 18:48 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    GOAL!

    Another goal for USA and they have staged a brilliant comeback in the qualifier. The score is 5-5 on aggregate. Over two minutes left in the first-half.  
  • 18:46 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Green card for both sides!

    India and USA are down to 10 players as the referee has given a green card to both teams.
  • 18:41 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    India misses the chance!

    After the first chance was blocked, Indian striker has hit it wide off the post as India are yet to open their account in the second-leg.
  • 18:40 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Penalty corner for India!

    Finally, India manage to get something going for them in the second-leg. The hosts will look to convert it to extend their lead.
  • 18:37 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    GOAL!

    USA makes it three-nil as Indian women's team is under a lot of pressure as India's lead has come down to just one goal.
  • 18:33 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    The second quarter gets underway!

    India start the second quarter as they look to halt USA's momentum.
  • 18:31 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    End of 1st quarter!

    USA came out with an attacking approach and they have reduced the deficit to just two goals. It is India 0-2 USA at the end of first quarter in Bhubaneswar. India are in front 5-3 on aggregate.
  • 18:28 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    GOAL!

    USA scores again and they reduce the deficit to just two goals now and there still over a minute left in the first quarter. India still lead 5-3 on aggregate.
  • 18:24 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Indian defence deny USA second goal!

    USA again managed to find a great chance to double their lead in the second-leg but the Indian defence denied USA second goal.
  • 18:19 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    GOAL!

    USA convert their second penalty corner as they open the scoring in the second-leg to lead 1-0 against India. It was hit with power and the goalkeeper had no chance to cut that off.
  • 18:17 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Missed chance!

    USA fail to convert the penalty corner as the ball goes wide of the post. The scoreline is still 0-0.
  • 18:15 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Penalty corner for USA!

    The USA players again manage to enter India's half and earn a penalty corner for their effort. 
  • 18:14 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    USA missed an early chance!

    USA opted for an attacking approach early on and nearly scored in the second minute but the Indian defence was up for the task. 
  • 18:11 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    The second leg of qualifiers gets underway!

    India lead USA 5-1 on aggregate as the second-leg of the Hockey Olympic Qualifier gets underway. 
  • 18:07 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    The players are out on the ground!

    The players are out on the field and the warm-ups are done, it is time for the national anthems. 
  • 17:55 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    India's playing XI!

    Rani Rampal will lead India as the hosts look to repeat last night's performance.
  • 17:52 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Indian men will face Russia!

    Later in the day, Indian men's team will be up against Russia who managed to reduce the deficit to just two goals after scoring a goal in the final minute of the first-leg on Friday.
  • 17:49 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live blog for the Hockey Olympic Qualifier match between India women and USA women. India defeated USA 5-1 on Friday and will look to produce another clinical performance and cement their place in the Olympics. 
