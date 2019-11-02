The India women's hockey team put one foot in the Tokyo Olympics next year by registering a 5-1 victory over the United States in a qualifier first leg clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India scored four goals in 11 minutes after halftime to kill the tie as Gurjeet Kaur scored a brace. Erin Matson scored a consolation goal for the USA in the 54th minute from a penalty stroke and the 13th-ranked away side got a a host of chances to reduce the deficit in the dying minutes but it was not enough. In the end the hosts took a huge step towards the Tokyo Olympics.

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: LIVE Score Updates Between India vs USA Straight from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar