The Indian men's hockey team will have to guard against complacency when it takes on lower-ranked Russia, while a tricky contest awaits their female counterparts against USA in the two-legged Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Both the Indian teams are just two matches away from booking their tickets to Tokyo. While the Manpreet Singh-led men's team is up against an easy opponent in world no.22 Russia, the Indian women have a relatively difficult task at hand as they face the American girls in the final round of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.Both the Indian teams will play back-to-back matches against Russia and USA on Friday and Saturday and the aggregate winners at the end of the two-match qualifier (each for men and women) will seal their places in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Live Score Updates Between India vs USA Straight from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- 18:24 (IST)Nov 01, 2019
- 17:49 (IST)Nov 01, 2019
India's starting line-up!
Revealed!- Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 1, 2019
Here's the starting XI of the Indian Women's Hockey Team to face Team USA at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar! #IndiaKaGame #INDvUSA #RoadToTokyo #Tokyo2020 #KalingaKalling #GiftOfHockey #IndianEves pic.twitter.com/NALnOwpTd3
- 17:47 (IST)Nov 01, 2019
Special guest in attendance!Today and tomorrow are big days for both the Indian teams as these matches will decide the whether they go to Tokyo Olympics or not. To cheer them up Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached the stadium.
Sports Minister @KirenRijiju reached #Bhubaneswar to encourage #Hockey #TeamIndia in the Olympic qualifiers.#India , Are you cheering for the team! pic.twitter.com/zPixJkjSdS— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) November 1, 2019