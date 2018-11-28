Hockey World Cup 2018: Dog Has A Field Day Playing Hockey. Watch Video

Hockey is undoubtedly on everyone's mind as the Odisha World Cup 2018 starts on Wednesday with fifth-ranked India taking on South Africa and Belgium squaring off against Canada. Surprisingly, hockey fever has also gripped a golden retriever, as a video of the dog running around on the turf is doing the rounds on social media. The clip, posted by the International Hockey Federation on Twitter, is already putting a smile on hockey lovers' face. The tweet read, "Who said hockey is only for humans? ?? Watch the most adorable hockey star performing ??#LoveHockey."