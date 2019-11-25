Nehru Cup Finals: Brawl Breaks Out Between Teams During Hockey Match. Watch

Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank hockey teams indulged in a brawl during the Nehru Cup finals here on Monday. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra urged Hockey India to take strict action against both the teams for bringing 'bad reputation' to the sport. "Such irresponsible teams & their careless/unconcerned management, such players and weak and spineless organising committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport, I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action," Batra said in a statement.

Here's the video:

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle broke out between Punjab Police Hockey & Punjab National Bank Hockey teams during Nehru Cup finals. Elena Norman, Hockey India CEO says, "We're awaiting official report from Tournament officials, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action." pic.twitter.com/Yz3LAtGPl7 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

However, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman said they are still waiting for the official report.

"We are awaiting the official report which the Tournament Officials are preparing, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action," Norman told ANI.