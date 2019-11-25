 
Nehru Cup Finals: Brawl Breaks Out Between Teams During Hockey Match. Watch

Updated: 25 November 2019 22:00 IST

Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank hockey teams indulged in a brawl during Nehru Cup finals match on Monday.

IOA president urged Hockey India to take strict action against both the teams. © Twitter

Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank hockey teams indulged in a brawl during the Nehru Cup finals here on Monday. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra urged Hockey India to take strict action against both the teams for bringing 'bad reputation' to the sport. "Such irresponsible teams & their careless/unconcerned management, such players and weak and spineless organising committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport, I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action," Batra said in a statement.

Here's the video: 

However, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman said they are still waiting for the official report.

"We are awaiting the official report which the Tournament Officials are preparing, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action," Norman told ANI. 

  • Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank hockey teams indulged in a brawl
  • The brawl took place during the Nehru Cup finals in Delhi on Monday
  • IOA president urged Hockey India to take strict action against both teams
