Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were among many sports stars who paid their tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary. Major Dhyan Chand led India to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played a crucial role in India's 8-1 triumph over Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, emerging as the top-scorer with three goals. He was also the leading goal-scorer at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, scoring 14 goals. Major Dhyan Chand has been conferred with several honours, which includes India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. Sehwag paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, calling for a Bharat Ratna to be awarded to the "legend".

"Tributes to the Bharat Ratna, Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. It's high time the legend who is a Bharat Ratna receives the Bharat Ratna. #NationalSportsDay," the former India opener tweeted.

Laxman further described Major Dhyan Chand as "one of the most inspiring sportsman the world has ever seen".

"Heartfelt tributes to one of the most inspiring sportsman the world has ever seen, the legendary Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay," he tweeted.

Major Dhyan Chand scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years. The legendary hockey player served as the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a short period, following his retirement.

He also taught at many coaching camps in Rajasthan. Interestingly, the hockey star's original name was Dhyan Singh.

However, he was named Chand - 'the moon' by his teammates, as he used to practice in the moonlight, as there were no floodlights in India at the time.