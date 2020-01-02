 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Hockey

India Women's Hockey Team Defender Sunita Lakra Announces Retirement

Updated: 02 January 2020 17:44 IST

Sunita Lakra played 139 matches for India and her achievements also included being part of the side that claimed the 2014 Asian Games bronze medal.

India Women
Sunita Lakra thanked her teammates and chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for their support. © PTI

Indian women's hockey team defender Sunita Lakra, who was part of the 2018 Asian Games silver-winning side, on Thursday announced her international retirement, citing a knee injury which would require another surgery. The 28-year-old said the nagging injury has come in the way of her dream to be a part of India's Tokyo Olympics campaign this year. "Today is a very emotional day for me as I have decided to retire from International Hockey," she said in a statement issued by Hockey India. In the team since 2008, Lakra captained India during the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, leading the side to a second-place finish in the event. 

In all, she played 139 matches for India and her achievements also included being part of the side that claimed the 2014 Asian Games bronze medal. "I was very fortunate to have played at the Rio Olympics in 2016, India's first appearance in over three decades. 

As much as I wish to be part of the Indian team as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, my knee injuries have cut short my dream. 

"I have been told by the doctors that I would be requiring another knee surgery in the coming days and I am unsure how long it would take before I fully recover," she explained. 

Lakra said after recovering, she would continue to turn up in domestic hockey. 

"Pursuant to my treatment, I will play domestic hockey and play for NALCO who have supported my career by providing me a job," she said. 

"I have come a long way in the sport and I carry with me some great memories with the Indian team who have stood strong by my side and the girls were always my family away from home," she added. 

Lakra thanked her teammates and chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for their support. 

"My heartfelt thanks to Hockey India who ensured I was given the best treatment during my injury and I am grateful for their unparalleled support to women's hockey. 

"My family, my husband and friends back in Odisha have been my strongest supporters and I wish to thank them for helping me pursue my passion for hockey. I could not have come this far without their encouragement," she said. 

India captain Rani Rampal said Lakra would be missed. 

"Congratulations @sunitalakraodisha26 for a wonderful carrier. Will definately (sic) miss the best moments we have shared on the field and dressing room for more than a decade. Praying for your recovery soon and all the best for your future endeavours," she tweeted. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hockey India Women
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian women's hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her retirement
  • Sunita Lakra captained India during the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy
  • India captain Rani Rampal said Sunita Lakra would be missed
Related Articles
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Opens Campaign vs New Zealand, Women Face Netherlands
Hockey India Suspends 11 Players For Brawl In Domestic Tournament
Hockey India Suspends 11 Players For Brawl In Domestic Tournament
Indian Junior Women
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Win 3-Nation Tournament Despite Losing Final Game
Men
Men's Hockey World Cup: Bhubaneswar, Rourkela To Host 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup
Nehru Cup Finals: Brawl Breaks Out Between Teams During Hockey Match. Watch
Nehru Cup Finals: Brawl Breaks Out Between Teams During Hockey Match. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.