Champions Trophy Hockey 2018, India vs Pakistan Live: India Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Tournament Opener

Updated: 23 June 2018 13:40 IST

2018 Champions Trophy Hockey Live Match, India vs Pakistan: India were held to a draw by Pakistan in their last meeting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Champions Trophy Hockey: India take on Pakistan in the first match of the tournament. © Twitter

India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the lung-opener of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament, beginning in Breda, Holland, on Saturday. As always, the India-Pakistan clash is the highlight of the tournament that also features Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland. According to a Hockey India (HI) release, taking on Pakistan, ranked No.13 in the world, India ranked at World No.6 should have no qualms in overcoming the challenge albeit they keep their emotions in check and stick to the game plan.

Live Hockey Match Updates Between India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2018 at Breda, Holland

Over the past year, India had enjoyed convincing victories over their nemesis right from the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 when they had beaten Pakistan in the final. This was followed by a double victory in the Hockey World League semi-final in London 2017 and the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India lifted the title after 10 years. But at the recent XXI Commonwealth Games, Pakistan held India to a draw.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh, who took over the post recently, put things in perspective. "Getting off to a winning start is vital because it sets the momentum for the rest of the tournament. There will be no room for emotions when we take on Pakistan. The team will play against them like any other team where we go for the three points," Hockey India quoted him as saying.

Topics : Live Blogs India Pakistan Hockey
