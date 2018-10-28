India vs Pakistan Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Final When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Defending champions India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the 2018 men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Sunday. The earlier match between the two rivals saw India beat Pakistan 3-1 last Sunday. India beat Oman, Japan, South Korea and were held to a goalless draw against Malaysia in their previous round-robin fixtures. On Saturday, India edged Japan 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy to reach the finals. After losing their preliminary league encounter to India 0-9, Japan had promised to give India a tougher game if the teams met again in the tournament but ended up getting outplayed.
When will India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match will be played on October 28, 2018.
Where will India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match will be played in Muscat, Oman.
What time does India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match begin?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match will begin at 22:40 IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match?
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)