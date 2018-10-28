India vs Pakistan Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Final When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Defending champions India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the 2018 men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Sunday. The earlier match between the two rivals saw India beat Pakistan 3-1 last Sunday. India beat Oman, Japan, South Korea and were held to a goalless draw against Malaysia in their previous round-robin fixtures. On Saturday, India edged Japan 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy to reach the finals. After losing their preliminary league encounter to India 0-9, Japan had promised to give India a tougher game if the teams met again in the tournament but ended up getting outplayed.