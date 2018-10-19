India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Defending champions India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the 2018 men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Saturday. Five-times champions India defeated Oman, the home team, 11-0 in their first round robin match of the tournament. Out of the 11 goals that India scored, five of them came from the penalty corner. Dilpreet Singh, who scored a hat-trick, earned him the man of the match award. Captain Manpreet Singh and his team will look to carry forward the momentum in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.
When will India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match will be played on October 20, 2018.
Where will India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match will be played in Muscat, Oman.
What time does India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match begin?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match will begin at 22:40 IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match?
The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match?
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions trophy match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)