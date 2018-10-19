India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Defending champions India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the 2018 men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Saturday. Five-times champions India defeated Oman, the home team, 11-0 in their first round robin match of the tournament. Out of the 11 goals that India scored, five of them came from the penalty corner. Dilpreet Singh, who scored a hat-trick, earned him the man of the match award. Captain Manpreet Singh and his team will look to carry forward the momentum in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.