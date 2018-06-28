Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Belgium Highlights: Belgium Score Late To Hold India To 1-1 Draw

Currently placed third on the points table, India will desperately look for a win as they face Belgium in their fourth encounter of the Champions Trophy Hockey on Thursday. After two convincing wins over arch-rivals Pakistan (4-0) and Argentina (2-0), the men in blue suffered their first defeat of the tournament against world champions Australia by a narrow 2-3 margin. The match saw wasteful use of resources among the Indian ranks as not only did they concede possession cheaply on multiple occasions, they could only convert one of their nine penalty corners. Skipper PR Sreejesh and co. will look to rectify their mistakes as they take on fifth-placed Belgium who have two draws and a defeat to their name in the tournament so far.

India draw 1-1 against Belgium in their fourth encounter of Champions Trophy

22:14 IST: FINAL HOOTER! It's over. IND 1-1 BEL

22:13 IST: Another Penalty corner for Belgium. MISS!

22:11 IST: GOAL! Loick Luypaert comes in with the equalizer for Belgium! IND 1-1 BEL

22:10 IST: India loose their referral! Penalty corner it is for Belgium.

22:09 IST: Another Penalty corner for Belgium but India have asked for the review.

22:07 IST: Another run from the Belgians another miss! Belgians are just not finding the net.IND 1-0 BEL

22:03 IST: Penalty corner for Belgium and Sreejesh is on fire! Another diving save from the Indian goal-keeper. Final 5 minutes! IND 1-0 BEL

22:01 IST: Drag-flick from Harmanpreet! Deflection from the Belgian defenders and the ball strikes the referee. Few moments and he is fine now.

21:56 IST: India ask for a referral. SV Sunil looks confidant. Referee changes his decision. India awarded a penalty corner.

21:56 IST: Belgians are trying really but Indian defenders are all alert, giving no chance to the opposition. IND 1-0 BEL

21:55 IST: Another Penalty corner for Belgium and they miss again. Brilliant defense from the Indians.

21:54 IST: Penalty corner for Belgium! Ball touches the leg of the Indian defender.

21:52 IST: Sreejesh comes in the way again! Another brilliant save. Another missed chance for the Belgium.

21:51 IST: Ambitious long-shot from Manpreet. Ball goes off wide.IND 1-0 BEL

21:50 IST: Final quarter begins! Referee blow the whistle. Will India continue to lead or will Belgium find the equalizer?

21:48 IST: Hooter! Third quarter ends. IND 1-0 BEL

21:47 IST: India moving more aggressively now! Two chances created by Mandeep but India are just not able to find the net. IND 1-0 BEL

21:43 IST: That was close! Mandeep Singh with the deflection but he ball goes off wide.

21:43 IST: 5 minutes remaining In the 3rd quarter. India still searching for their second goal. IND 1-0 BEL

21:40 IST: Both teams struggling to score in the third quarter. Although Belgium looking with much more intent. IND 1-0 BEL

21:36 IST: Consecutive penalty corners for Belgium and what a second save that was from goalkeeper Sreejesh. IND 1-0 BEL.

21:34 IST: Play resumes!

21:34 IST: Nasty collision at the centre! Manpreet is down for India!

21:31 IST: Penalty corner for Belgium. SAVED by Sreejesh.

21:29 IST: Third quarter Begins!

21:19 IST: HALFTIME! Hooter goes up. IND 1-0 BEL.

21:17 IST: Another penalty corner for India with 36 seconds to go. SAVED!

21:16 IST: Brilliant defense from the Belgium. Scores still IND 1-0 BEL.

21:15 IST: Penalty corner for India with just over a minute to go in the second quarter

21:11 IST: Sunil with a brilliant run but is not able to complete the pass. Just under 5 minutes to go in the second quarter. IND 1-0 BEL

21:09 IST: Belgium desperately looking for the equalizer but it has been brilliant from the Indian defenders so far.

21:06 IST: SAVED! Counter attack from India but Manpreet misses the opportunity.

21:05 IST: Penalty corner for Belgium! That was a sloppy tackle from India.

21:04 IST: Penalty corner for India and goalkeeper with an easy save.

21:02 IST: Chance for Dilpreet Singh but hits straight into the pads of the Belgian goalkeeper. India still ahead!

21:00 IST: Penalty corner for Belgium in the opening minutes of the second quarter but goalkeeper Sreejesh comes to the rescue again. Deflects the ball wide.IND 1-0 BEL

20:58 IST: Second quarter begins!

20:56 IST: Hooter goes up! First quarter ends. IND 1-0 BEL

20:55 IST: India looking to extend the lead now. Just under a minute to go in the first quarter.

20:50 IST: GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh with another powerful shot and this time he nets the ball. IND 1-0 BEL

10' GOAL! @13harmanpreet's low and powerful drive goes past Vincent Vanasch for India's first of the game. India take the lead in the opening 10 minutes!



#IndiaKaGame #INDvBEL #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/n1XHduCPZs — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 28, 2018

20:49 IST: After video referral it's another penalty corner for India!

20:47 IST: First penalty corner for India! Harmanpreet Singh with a powerful drag-flick and the referee is now checking for a penalty.

20:44 IST: India looking aggressive now! First attempt from the men in blue but the shot from Manpreet Singh hits the post.

Here are the opening moments captured from the ongoing #INDvBEL match at the #HCT2018, where India has found a lead from @13harmanpreet's drag flick.#INDvBEL



ALBUM: https://t.co/9eqJEXX6wz pic.twitter.com/eqESwe1MD6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 28, 2018

20:42 IST: It has been shaky start from India! Not looking to attack. The ball has mostly remained in the Indian half.

20:39 IST: Saved! Goalkeeper Sreejesh does it easily. SV Sunil with the counter attack. Brilliant run but he is Blocked!

20:38 IST: First penalty corner of the game! Belgium all-set with the ball.

20:37 IST: Belgium have started brightly here! Dominating ball possession in the opening minutes.

20:35 IST: Whistle from the referee! Belgium gets the match underway.

20:31 IST: Hand shakes all-around. We are all set!

20:30 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start.

20:15 IST: Pakistan have defeated Argentina in 4-1 the first match of the day. We now shift our focus to the second match of the day between India and Belgium.

20:00 IST: Starting XI for the Indian team announced.

Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Men's Hockey team who will face Belgium at the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 at 8:30 PM (IST) today! Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 1/ 1HD or @hotstartweets or @ddsportschannel.#IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvBEL pic.twitter.com/xmRzZXPiIF — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 28, 2018

19:45 IST: India are currently at third position in the points table where as Belgium are placed fifth.

19:40 IST: It's the second match of the day! Pakistan are currently playing Argentina.

19:30 IST: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of the match between India and Belgium.

The responsibility once again will be on the shoulders of Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh to help India with the scoring. Sardar Singh and SV Sunil will also have to improve their game in the mid-field as both looked a bit clumsy against the Australians. As far as defenders are concerned, barring the Australia match, Indian defenders have managed to keep the opposition away from scoring. The defense in the penalty corner has been up to the mark.

Loss against Australia placed India at the third spot in the standings with six points from three matches. With win against an average team, India will be looking to get back at the top and secure a place in the Sunday's final.