 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey
Hockey

India Lose 2-3 to New Zealand, Crash Out of Title Race

Updated: 26 November 2016 15:15 IST

The loss means India will now play Malaysia for the third-fourth place classification match on Sunday.

India Lose 2-3 to New Zealand, Crash Out of Title Race
Rupinder Pal scored a brace against New Zealand in the four-nation Invitational Tournament © AFP

Melbourne:

Indian men's hockey team lost 2-3 to New Zealand in a hard fought encounter to crash out of the title clash at the four-nation Invitational Tournament, here on Saturday.

The loss means India will now play Malaysia for the third-fourth place classification match on Sunday.

India's both goals came from the stick of dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh (18th minute and 57th).

The Indians started on an attacking note and had the better share of the possession in the first quarter.

In the first 15 minutes, India penetrated the opponent circle many a times but failed to get a clear shot at the goal.

In fact, it was New Zealand who came closest when Nick Ross; reverse hit from the top of the box was kept away by an alert Akash Chikte in front of the Indian goal.

India's best opportunity in the first quarter came from a penalty corner but Rupinder Pal Singh's flick was cleared by Black Sticks captain Shea McAleese.

The Indians picked up the pace in the second quarter and pressed hard. The move paid dividends in the 18th minute when Akashdeep Singh earned a penalty which was dully converted into a goal by Rupinder.

Despite repeated efforts from both the sides the scoreline remain unchanged as India went into halftime with a one goal cushion.

After the change of ends, New Zealand had the first shot at the goal but once again Chikte came to India's rescue to deny Matt Rees-Gibbs at the far post.

Nikkin Thimmaiah then shot high from top of the box, after a superb bit of improvisation.

The final quarter was action packed as New Zealand hit back with two quick goals, first by Nick Ross in the 47th minute before Jacob Smith gave them the lead in the next minute.

Trailing for the first time in the game, India went all out attacking and in the process left gaps in their backline which New Zealand exploited to extend their lead through Hugo Inglis' strike in the 57th minute.

Rupinder, however, pulled one back with a penalty corner conversion almost from the restart to take goals tally to five in the tournament.

In the final minutes, India created several opportunities to draw level but New Zealand did enough to hold on to the lead.

Topics : India Mens Hockey New Zealand Mens Hockey Hockey
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India's both goals came from the stick of dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh
  • India play Malaysia for the third-fourth place on Sunday
  • New Zealand scored two goals in the final quarter
Related Articles
Junior Hockey World Champs To Seek Jobs At Modi Meet
Junior Hockey World Champs To Seek Jobs At Modi Meet
Watch Out For Us: India Captain Harjeet Singh After Junior Hockey World Cup Win
Watch Out For Us: India Captain Harjeet Singh After Junior Hockey World Cup Win
India End 15-Year Wait, Defeat Belgium For 2nd Junior Hockey World Cup Title
India End 15-Year Wait, Defeat Belgium For 2nd Junior Hockey World Cup Title
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.