India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup Live Score: India Lead 2-0 vs South Africa In 3rd Quarter

The Indian men's hockey team has shown signs in the recent past that it can compete with the best in world and regain its lost glory. Last month, India had completely dominated the Asian Champions Trophy, only to share the title with Pakistan after rain washed away the tournament final. India were the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Recent performances have raised hopes of the Indian team ending its agonising 43-year wait for a world title. And with the Hockey World Cup 2018 being played in Bhubaneswar, the expectations have soared. The Indian men's team has won eight Olympic gold medals but have only one world title, which came way back in 1975 when Ajit Pal Singh led the country to glory. In the last 10 editions since India's maiden triumph in 1975, the country's best performance has been a lowly fifth-place finish at the 1982 edition.

'Live Hockey Match Updates Between India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup straight from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

19:52 IST: Penalty Corner for India! Skipper Manpreet pull the ball out inside the circle, Harmanpreet had the time and space to finish the ball in the far corner, but he hits it wide.

19:51 IST: South Africa looking to work the ball up, but Harmanpreet comes in the way to dispossess them.

19:50 IST: The third quarter gets underway, India alike the inital two quarters make a swift attacking start.

19:39 IST: There goes the Hooter! India leads 2-0 against South Africa at half-time. No goals in the second quarter but the hosts maintain their two goals lead from the Q1.

When the architect of modern hockey Dhanraj Pillay comes out himself to cheer the men in blue in their opening campaign of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 against South Africa on 28th November.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/dQ2cHcTPnB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2018

19:37 IST: Chance! Nilkanta from the junior Indian team, spills the ball just wide.

19:33 IST: Chance for South Africa, forcing PR Sreejesh for a save! South Africa again buildin but the lose the ball, India flooding forward. Manpreet fails to make the most of the chance. India maintain their 2-0 lead over South Africa.

19:30 IST: Lalit opens up space on the right flank, passes the ball ahead but South Africa did well to halt their progress.

19:27 IST: Penalty corner for India! Harmanpreet takes the shot, but the South African defender does well to keep the ball out if the net.

19:24 IST: Second quarter gets underway, India are again on an attack from the left flank. Spreading the play well.

19:21 IST: India lead South Africa 2-0 at first quarter.

19:18 IST: India have 82 percent possession in favour of them so far, they are putting up an exhibition of passing and patient built-up play here.

19:17 IST: GOAL! Akashdeep doubles the lead for India, what a dream start for the hosts. India lead 2-0 against South Africa after 12 minutes in the World Cup.

12' GOAL! @akashdeeps985 makes it two in favour of India as he uses his poacher's instinct to get to the ball first in a crowded circle and finishes with class.



IND 2-0 RSA#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey #INDvRSA pic.twitter.com/n4i30PfVnu — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2018

19:16 IST: South Africa has not enjoyed much possession on the ball, India continue to pose threat.

19:13 IST: Penalty Corner for India, Akashdeep shoots the ball inside the circle. And Mandeep gives India the lead, he took two touches from the stick and executed the shot to perfection. India lead 1-0 against South Africa in the ninth minute.

19:08 IST: India trying to spread the play, opening attack from the left flank. Great interception from Lalit and Sumit tried to enter the circle but the South Africa goal keeper does well to keep the threat out.

19:07 IST: Chance for Mandeep, but it was a heavy touch. Mandeep failed to get the ball in control. India continue to look threatening on the opposition.

19:00 IST: The first quarter is underway and India are straightforward looking to make an attacking start. Akashdeep, Mandeep and Dilpreet will look to give India an early lead.

18:57 IST: Chinglensana Kangujam makes his 200th appearance for the national team. The national anthem takes the centre stage at the Kalinga Stadium.

18:55 IST: Here is how India and South Africa have lined up for their opening match in the Pool C.

18:40 IST: Belgium beat Canada 2-1 in the opening fixture of the 2018 Hockey World Cup. We are 20 minutes away from India's opening clash.

18:20 IST: Hockey India has shared some words of encouragement ahead of India's opening clash.

Khoon pasina hoga ek,

Jeetney ke liye lagani hogi jaan,

Har mukkam karna hoga fateh,

Takk pe hai desh ka samman!

Kadey faisley lene honge kai,

Thode galat, zyaadatar sahi,

Har kahani ke parey, ek ehsas hai baki,

Ab hoga harr hindustani ka #DilHockey!#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/HQxJq8H7jr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2018

18:15 IST: It's a double-headed start to the World Cup and Belgium currently lead the pool stage match against Canada 2-1 in the fourth quarter.

@FieldHockeyCan @BELRedLions @SA_Hockey_Men @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/XdfToUZ3pE — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 28, 2018

18:10: Superior ranked India (5th) host South Africa (15th) in their opening match. Let us have a look at some the stats:

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Hockey World Cup 2018 match between India vs South Africa.

But with India, who are ranked fifth in the world, showing massive signs of improvement, there is hope again. In the recent past, India reached the final of the Champions Trophy where they lost to hockey powerhouses Australia 3-1 in a shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time. In the Asian Games 2018, India dominated the tournament, scoring a record 76 goals in the pool stages. However, India suffered a shocking penalty shoot-off defeat to Malaysia in the semi-finals. Despite the demoralising loss, India bounced back quickly and beat arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the bronze at the Asiad. However, if India have to break their World Cup jinx, they will have to get the better of the likes of two-time defending champions Australia, the Netherlands, Germany and Olympic champions Argentina.

The last time India played a World Cup at home, in 2010 in New Delhi, they finished a lowly eighth. The Indian team is being led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, while the vice-captain of the squad is Chinglensana Singh Kangujam. Hosts India begin their campaign against 15th-ranked South Africa on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday. The squad features PR Sreejesh and Kishan Bahadur Pathak as goalkeepers, while defender Birendra Lakra returns to the fold after missing the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat last month. Lakra is now fully fit after a nagging knee injury.

The squad also features Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Kothajit Singh and 2016 Junior World Cup winners Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh. In order to get through to the quarter-finals, India will have top Group C, which comprises World No.3 Belgium, Canada and South Africa.