India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Knocked Out, Lose To Netherlands In Quarterfinal

The Indian men's hockey team got knocked out of the 2018 Hockey World Cup after suffering a 1-2 defeat against World No.4 Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Both the teams played aggressive hockey throughout the game but Mink van der Weerden's goal in the final quarter proved to be the decisive difference between the two teams. India started exceptionally well, scoring the first goal through a penalty corner in the 12th minute. Akashdeep Singh with a brilliant reverse flick gave India an early advantage. But Thierry Brinkman soon scored the equaliser for the Netherlands in the 15th minute through a field goal. Both the teams then, continuously searched for the lead in the second and third quarter but were not able to breach the opposition's defence. In the 50th minute of the game, Weerden scored through a penalty corner giving Netherlands a crucial advantage. In the final moments, the Indian attackers tried really hard but were unable to get past the experienced Dutch defence. Netherlands will now face defending champions Australia in the semifinals of the tournament.

Highlights Of the Match Between India vs Netherlands, 2018 Hockey World Cup straight from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

20:45 IST: Thank you for joining our live coverage of the quarterfinal match between India and Netherlands.

Netherlands beat India 2-1 to enter the semifinals of the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

20:34 IST: And it's all over for India in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Netherlands knock out the home team and sail into the semis.

20:32 IST: That was a brilliant run from the Indian skipper Manpreet Singh. But Lalit Kumar fails to collect the ball inside the Dutch circle. Just under a minute to go fir the final whistle.

20:29 IST: Brilliant work on that occasion from the Indian defenders. With no goalkeepers in position, it was an excellent effort from the defence line. Just over three minutes to go in the match. NED 2-1 IND

20:28 IST: Penalty corner for Netherlands! Can they convert it into a goal this time?

20:23 IST: Brilliant defending from the Dutch on that occasion. Harmanpreet goes for the reverse flick but is unable to find the back of the net.

20:22 IST: Penalty corner for India in the 54th minute! Great opportunity for India to score the equaliser.

20:19 IST: Amit Rohidas gets a yellow card in the 53rd minute. NED 2-1 IND

20:15 IST: GOAL! Netherlands score through a penalty corner. Brilliant drag flick from Mink van der Weerden and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had no chance to cut that one. The Dutch get the crucial lead in the 50th minute. NED 2-1 IND

20:12 IST: That was a brilliant cross from Simranjeet Singh from the right flank but Akashdeep fails to connect the stick with the ball.

20:10 IST: Netherlands have found the back of the net but India have gone for the referral. And they are right again. There was a foot touch from the Netherlands'player before the goal. IND 1-1 NED

20:08 IST: Whistle from the referee and the final quarter gets underway.

| LIVE | India are one quarter away from creating history. Can they get one more goal and seal this?



SCORE: 1-1#HWC2018 #Odisha2018

20:06 IST: Whistle from the referee and third quarter comes to an end. IND 1-1 NED

20:05 IST: Just under a minute to go in the third quarter. India looking threatening now. Can they take the lead?

20:02 IST: Green card for Hardik Singh in the 41st minute. IND 1-1 NED

19:59 IST: Excellent interception from Akashdeep Singh on that occasion but Simranjeet Singh looses the ball while running towards the Dutch goal post.

19:58 IST: That was a brilliant cross from Lalit Upadhyay but Dilpreet Singh over-ran on that occasion. Fails to connect the ball.That could have been the second gal for India. IND 1-1 NED

19:54 IST: Third penalty corner for Netherlands and they miss out yet again. The referee has called for another penalty corner but this time India has gone in for the review. Turns out to be right for India! It will just be free hit for Netherlands. Referee changes his decision.

19:53 IST: Penalty corner for Netherlands! Can the Dutch take the lead this time? IND 1-1 NED

19:49 IST: Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saves the penalty corner with ease. The Dutch miss out on an early opportunity to score in the third quarter.

19:48 IST: Penalty corner for Netherlands! Their first in the match. Can they make it count?

19:48 IST: Whistle from the referee and India get the third quarter underway!

19:38 IST: Half-time! Whistle from the referee and second quarter comes to an end. IND 1-1 NED

19:34 IST: Surender Kumar is down! That was a nasty tackle from Bob de Voogd and he gets a green card for that (28th minute).

19:30 IST: That was a brilliant effort from skipper Manpreet Singh but Chinglensana Kangujam fails to end the ball inside the Dutch net. Both teams desperately looking for the second goal. IND 1-1 NED

19:26 IST: Netherlands are dominating the possession at the moment. They are controlling the ball brilliantly inside the Indian half but the defenders for India have also been up to the mark. IND 1-1 NED

19:23 IST: That was a brilliant run run from Akashdeep Singh but fails to pass on the ball in time. The Dutch defenders were alert on that occasion. Block Akashdeep with ease. IND 1-1 NED

19:21 IST: Whistle from the referee and second quarter gets underway!

19:18 IST: GOAL! Netherlands have equalised with just 4 seconds to go in the first half. Thierry Brinkman goes for the target and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is unable to stop the ball. IND 1-1 NED

19:14 IST: GOAL! Akashdeep Singh gives India a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute of the first quarter. Scores with a brilliant reverse flick. IND 1-0 NED

19:13 IST: First penalty corner for India in the 11th minute! Can they make it count.

19:11 IST: Reverse flick from Simranjeet Singh but fails to find the back of the net. That was a good shot but goes just wide off the target.

19:09 IST: Another attack from the Dutch from the right flank but Surender Kumar blocks the ball with ease outside the Indian circle.

19:05 IST: Five minutes into the first half and both the teams are looking to play aggressive hockey. Both India and Netherlands have penetrated the opposition's half but have failed to find the opening goal. IND 0-0 NED

19:03 IST: That was a brilliant run from Lalit Kumar Upadhyay inside the Dutch half but fails to pass the ball in time. Gets blocked by the Netherlands defenders.

19:01 IST: Netherlands attack from the word go! Get into the Indian circle inside the first minute but get blocked by the alert defenders.

19:00 IST: Whistle from the referee and Netherlands get the match underway!

18:55 IST: Both teams are out in the middle along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start!

18:45 IST: Fans are all set for a thrilling India vs Netherlands contest!

18:35 IST: Starting XI for both the teams!

18:25 IST: Quarterfinal 4 - India vs Netherlands is up next! Players from both the teams are out in the middle for the warm up.

18:13 IST: Belgium beat Germany 2-1 to book a place in the semifinals of the Hockey World Cup.

18:05 IST: A field goal from Tom Boon in the 50th minute has given Belgium a crucial lead. BEL 2-1 GER

18:00 IST: Here's what cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has to say ahead of the India vs Netherlands quarterfinal clash.

17:55 IST: India will be up next, facing World No.4 Netherlands in the last quarterfinal match of the tournament.

17:48 IST: England and Australia have already booked their berths in the semifinal. England stunned Argentina 3-2 while world champions Australia outclassed France 3-0 in their respective quarterfinals clashes on Wednesday.

17:45 IST: At half-time, the scoreline stands at Belgium 1-1 Germany.

17:40 IST: We have two quarterfinal clashes lined up for today. Currently, Belgium and Germany are up against each other in the third quarterfinal of the tournament.

17:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 2018 Hockey World Cup quarterfinal match between India vs Netherlands.

The over all head-to-head record belongs to the Dutch. In the 105 games played between the two sides so far, India have won 33, lost 48 while the rest ended in draws. However, the two sides have shared the spoils since 2013.

India and the Netherlands have faced each other nine times since 2013, winning four matches apiece while one game ended in a draw. For India captain Manpreet Singh, past results hold significance. "The past results matter a lot because the Netherlands have a better result against us. But, we have played well against them recently. We have also beaten them, drew against them at the Champions Trophy. Indian hockey has improved a lot. The match will be tough and whichever team plays better will win," Manpreet said.

The India-Netherlands duel is expected to be a fast-paced, attacking encounter with both teams heavily relying on their goal scoring abilities to come out on top. While India have scored 12 goals and conceded three in the pool stage, the Dutch have pumped in 18 goals and conceded five. In the likes of Billy Bakker, Seve van Ass, Jeroen Hertzberger, Mirco Pruijser, Robbert Kemperman, Thiery Brinkman, the Dutch have got plenty of experience in the midfield and its strike force. It will be a real test for the Indian defence on Thursday.

The Indians, too, would be relying on their strikers - Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Akashdeep Singh - to continue their good work. In the other quarterfinal of the Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany will take on Belgium.