Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Canada: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The Indian men's hockey team that remained unbeaten after a thrilling draw against Belgium in their previous match Hockey World Cup 2018 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will aim to keep their top spot in Pool C intact when they take on Canada in their final league encounter on Saturday. India are presently on top of group with four points but Belgium, with the same number of points and separated only by goal difference, will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. The home team will look for a convincing win when they take on 11th ranked Canada and maintain the top spot to earn a direct qualification to the quarter-finals of the tournament. India got off to a solid start in the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win against South Africa. In the second match, the Manpreet Singh-led team was held to a 2-2 draw against World No. 3 Belgium. Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh were the scorers for India.

When is the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match will be played on December 8, 2018.

Where will the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match be played?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match begin?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Along with that, Doordarshan also has the broadcast rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Canada match?

The live streaming will happen on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation (FIH). The live streaming will also happen on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)