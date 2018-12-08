India vs Canada, Hockey World Cup Live Score: India Lead 1-0 At Half-Time Against Canada

The Indian men's hockey team that remained unbeaten after a thrilling draw against Belgium in their previous match Hockey World Cup 2018 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will aim to keep their top spot in Pool C intact when they take on Canada in their final league encounter on Saturday. India are presently on top of group with four points but Belgium, with the same number of points and separated only by goal difference, will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. The home team will look for a convincing win when they take on 11th ranked Canada and maintain the top spot to earn a direct qualification to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Live Hockey Match Updates Between India vs Canada, Hockey World Cup straight from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

19:46 IST: Whistle from the referee and Mandeep Singh gets the match underway.

19:36 IST: Whistle from the referee and second quarter comes to an end! At half-time, India lead 1-0 against Canada.

HT. India get a boost thanks to @13harmanpreet's brilliant PC goal, but @FieldHockeyCan continue to threaten on the break, setting up an exciting second half at India's final Pool C game at the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018 on 8th December.#INDvCAN #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/dvYKQDDSsC — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2018

19:34 IST: Yellow card for Jamie Wallace for a nasty tackle! We are just a minute away away from the half-time break.

19:31 IST: That was a brilliant run from Simranjeet Singh inside the Canadian half but fails to pass the ball in time to Akashdeep Singh. Canada defenders were alert on that occasion.

19:29 IST: Canada attack this time from the the left-flank but goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was alert on that occasion. Blocks the ball comfortably.

19:27 IST: Iain Smythe gets a Green Card in the 22nd minute!

19:23 IST: India, once again looking to attack Canada in the opening minutes of the second quater. India controlling the ball brilliantly at the moment inside the Canadian half, looking to extend their lead. IND 1-0 CAN

19:20 IST: Whistle from the referee and second quarter gets underway!

19:18 IST: Whistle from the referee and first quarter comes to an end. India lead 1-0 against Canada.

19:16 IST: Another penalty corner for India! But this time it was good defending from the Canada defenders. Block Harmanpreet Singh with ease. Just under two minutes to go in the first quarter. IND 1-0 CAN

19:14 IST: GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh with a thunderous drag-flick and he finds the back of the net. India score the opening goal of the match in the 12th minute. IND 1-0 CAN

19:13 IST: Referral from India. And they are spot on with their referral. Penalty Corner for India!

19:10 IST: Harmanpreet Singh with a powerful drag-flick but fails to go past the Canada defenders. IND 0-0 CAN

19:10 IST: Penalty Corner for India! First one of the match. Skipper Manpreet Singh is all set.

19:06 IST: That was a brilliant cross from Chinglensana Singh from the right flank but Canada goalkeeper Antoni Kindler blocks the ball with ease.

19:04 IST: India dominating the ball possession in the opening minutes. Canada mid-fielders and defenders are under pressure at the moment.

19:02 IST: India go on the offensive straightaway. That was a brilliant from Lalit Kumar but Canada defenders were alert on that occasion.

19:01 IST: Whistle from the referee and Canada get the match underway.

18:55 IST: Both teams are out in the middle along with the match officials for the national anthems.

18:44 IST: Starting XI for both the teams.

Here's the Starting Lineup for India as they are all set to face @FieldHockeyCan in their final game of Pool C of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. #INDvCAN #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/5iTwdJfKw9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2018

18:40 IST: Simranjeet Singh has been the top scorer for India so far in the tournament. All eyes will be once again on him when India take on Canada in their final pool clash.

With 3 goals under his belt, all eyes will be on Simranjeet Singh when Indian Men's Team takes on Canada at the last pool-stage encounter of the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018 on 8th December. #IndiaKaGame #DilHockey #HWC2018 #INDvCAN pic.twitter.com/n4xzvGMyUe — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2018

18:35 IST: India and Canada are up next! We are minutes away from the start.

18:32 IST: Whistle from the referee and the match between Belgium and South Africa finally comes to an end. Scoreline - BEL 5-1 RSA

| LIVE | @BELRedLions end the group stage on a winning note and scoring spree!



SCORE: 5-1#HWC2018 #Odisha2018

#BELvRSA pic.twitter.com/atMds41xyd — Hockey World Cup 2018 - Host Partner (@sports_odisha) December 8, 2018

18:15 IST: GOAL! Cedric Charlier extends the lead for Belgium with a field goal in the 48th minute. BEL 5-1 RSA

18:12 IST: Alexander Hendrickx (2), Simon Gougnard and Loick Luypaert have been the goal scorers for Belgium while Nicholas Spooner has scored the lone goal for South Africa so far in the match.

18:11 IST: Match 21, Belgium vs South Africa - Third quarter has come to an end and Belgium are in complete control at the moment. They have a 4-1 lead against South Africa.

17:50 IST: India will be up next facing Canada in their final match of the group stage.

17:45 IST: It's Day 11 of the tournament and we have two matches lined up for today. Currently, Belgium and South Africa are up against each other in their final Pool C match.

17:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Hockey World Cup 2018 match between India vs Canada.

India got off to a solid start in the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win against South Africa. In the second match, the Manpreet Singh-led team was held to a 2-2 draw against World No. 3 Belgium. Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh were the scorers for India.

With the next match against lower ranked team, the likes of Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh will look to improve their performance ahead of the knock-out stages.

On the other hand, Canada are currently placed third in the group. After suffering a 1-2 defeat against Belgium in their opening match, Canada played a 1-1 draw against South Africa.

Squads

India: Manpreet Singh (C), PR Sreejesh (GK), Krishna Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Simranjeet Singh.

Canada: Scott Tupper (C), David Carter (GK), Antoni Kindler (GK), Brandon Pereira, Gordon Johnston, Keegan Pereira, Matthew Sarmento, Iain Smythe, James Kirkpatrick, Oliver Scholfield, Mark Pearson, Sukhi Panesarbc, Gabe Ho-Garcia, John Smythe, Richard Hildreth, Brednen Bissett, Jamie Wallace, Balraj Panesar