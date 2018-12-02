Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Belgium: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India, who started their Hockey World Cup 2018 campaign on a bright note with a 5-0 thrashing of South Africa on Wednesday, will be hoping of clearing a stern test awaiting them Sunday in the form of world number three Belgium. Seeking to rewrite history after 43 years, the Indian men's hockey team made a strong start in the elite 16-nation tournament. The win on Sunday will guarantee India's direct entry into the quarterfinals. Rio Olympic silver medallist Belgium were far from impressive in their fighting 2-1 win over lowly Canada. Eight-time Olympic champions India's only World Cup crown came way back in 1975. The hosts produced a fine display of attacking hockey to outclass South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, although consistency is something India has always lacked. Come Sunday, the Indians will have to be at their best in all departments to get the better of the ever-improving Red Lions, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener. The Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay impressed against South Africa.

When is the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match will be played on December 2, 2018.

Where will the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match be played?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match begin?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Along with that, Doordarshan also has the broadcast rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium match?

The live streaming will happen on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation (FIH). The live streaming will also happen on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)