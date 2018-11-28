 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2018: India Make Perfect Start, Beat South Africa 5-0
Read In

Updated: 28 November 2018 20:57 IST

The Manpreet Singh-led side dominated South Africa in all the four quarters of the game.

Hockey World Cup 2018: India Make Perfect Start, Beat South Africa 5-0
India started their Hockey World Cup 2018 campaign with a win against South Africa. © FIH

India started their Hockey World Cup 2018 campaign with a 5-0 win against South Africa in their first Pool C encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Manpreet Singh-led side dominated South Africa in all the four quarters of the game, as Mandeep Singh opened the scoring in the tenth minute quarter. And as Akashdeep Singh scored India's second goal in the 12th minute of the same quarter, South Africa had lost their steam, eventually letting India pump three more.

In the other Pool C game today, Belgium pipped Canada 2-1. Felix Denayer gave an early lead to Belgium by scoring in the very third minute of the game, while skipper Thomas Briels extended the lead to 2-0 after he found the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

It seemed Belgium would register an easy win, but Mark Pearson gave some hope to Canada after converting a penalty corner in the 49th minutes of the game. The North American nation however failed to equalise the score, suffering a narrow 1-2 loss to the Red Lions.

India's next game is against Belgium on December 2, following which India play Canada on December 8.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India South Africa Canada Hockey
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India dominated the contest from the onset
  • India secured all the three-point from the match
  • India will face Belgium in their next Pool C clash
Related Articles
Hockey World Cup 2018: Chinglensana Kangujam Says It Will Be A Challenging Road Ahead For India
Hockey World Cup 2018: Chinglensana Kangujam Says It Will Be A Challenging Road Ahead For India
India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Beat South Africa 5-0 In Pool C Clash
India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Beat South Africa 5-0 In Pool C Clash
Hockey World Cup 2018: Wishes Pour In For India Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Hockey World Cup 2018: Wishes Pour In For India Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Hockey World Cup 2018: Dog Has A Field Day Playing Hockey. Watch Video
Hockey World Cup 2018: Dog Has A Field Day Playing Hockey. Watch Video
British Hockey Star In Tears After Seeing Her Painting On A Wall In Bhubaneswar
British Hockey Star In Tears After Seeing Her Painting On A Wall In Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.