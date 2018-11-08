Hockey World Cup 2018: Hockey India Names 18-Member Squad For Tournament In Odisha

Hockey India has announced the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey squad for the upcoming Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup starting November 28 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar . The team will be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, while the vice-captain of the squad will be Chinglensana Singh Kangujam. Hosts India begin their campaign against the 15th-ranked South Africa on the opening day.

The squad features PR Sreejesh and Kishan Bahadur Pathak as goalkeepers, while defender Birendra Lakra returns to the fold after missing the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat last month. Lakra is now fully fit after a nagging knee injury.

The squad also features Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Kothajit Singh and 2016 Junior World Cup winners Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh.

The attack has the services of Akashdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

In order to get through to the quarter-finals, India will have top Group C, which comprises World No.3 Belgium, Canada and South Africa.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (capt), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (vice-capt), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh.