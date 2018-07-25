 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Hockey Women's World Cup: Confident India Face Ireland In Their Second Pool B Match

Updated: 25 July 2018 15:56 IST

The Indian women's hockey team will look to register their first victory in Women's World Cup London 2018.

Hockey Women
The India women's hockey team drew 1-1 against England in their opening match. © Hockey India

The Indian women's hockey team will look to register their first victory in the Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 when they face Ireland in their second Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium in London, England. In their opening match of the tournament, India drew 1-1 with hosts and World No.2 England. Even though India were held to a 1-1 draw against England despite taking a 1-0 lead via Neha Goyal goal, captain Rani Rampal said that she was happy with the team's performance.

World No.16 Ireland, on the other hand, will be coming in the match after a convincing 3-1 win against World No.7 USA in their Pool B match. Currently leading Pool B with 3 points, Ireland would want to carry their momentum against India.

While India were on the verge of causing a major upset, lack of defensive play from India saw them concede a goal in the 54th minute through England's Lily Owsley.

"I think it was a great match, a good start for us. There are so many positives that we can draw from that match which will help us in the upcoming matches in the tournament. I don't think we surprised with our performance because we have done well against England in the past and this time we went for a win," Rani said.

The Indian captain further added that the team is prepared for the Ireland challenge.

"The entire team including support staff sat down for a meeting after the match to discuss our performance. We also discussed the goal we conceded and how we could have averted it. Our team feels we can do better than what we played against England and the aim is to improve match-by-match," Rani asserted.

"Yes, we have watched videos from Ireland's match against USA and credit goes to them for a good start and good defending to hold their lead till the end. In the three days' rest that we have had, we played few practice matches among ourselves to try out different methods in goal scoring and keep up the momentum. We need to make a good start against Ireland and keep up the pressure on them. We are confident and ready for the next challenge," she concluded.

Comments
Topics : India Women Hockey
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will aim for their first victory of the Hockey Women's World Cup
  • We are confident and ready for the next challenge, Rani Rampal said
  • India drew 1-1 against England in their opening match
Related Articles
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Hockey Women
Hockey Women's World Cup: Confident India Face Ireland In Their Second Pool B Match
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup: India Draw 1-1 Against England In Their Opening Encounter
India vs England, Women
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Play 1-1 Draw vs England In Pool B Opener
Women
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.