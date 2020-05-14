Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr Suffers 2 More Cardiac Arrests, Still Critical

Updated: 14 May 2020 15:00 IST

Balbir Singh Senior continues to be in the ICU after suffering multiple cardiac arrests.

Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr Suffers 2 More Cardiac Arrests, Still Critical
Balbir Singh Senior was admitted in the hospital on May 8. © Twitter

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered two more cardiac arrests and he continues to be critical, his maternal grandson Kabir said, giving an update on his health condition on Thursday. The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning as well and has been on ventilator support since then. "Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance," said Kabir.

Kabir further said that Balbir Singh Sr is still in ICU of the hospital where doctors are continuously assessing his condition.

The 96-year-old was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

One of the country's tallest athletes, Balbir Sr is the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Balbir Sr was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India's only World Cup-winning team in 1975.

