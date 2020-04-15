Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Hockey

Hockey India To Restructure Domestic Events, Including National Championships, From Next Year

Updated: 15 April 2020 15:26 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said the previous system of hosting the national championships in A and B division for various age-groups will no longer exist.

Hockey India To Restructure Domestic Events, Including National Championships, From Next Year
Hockey India has decided to restructure all its domestic competitions. © Twitter

The national championships will have a new format from next year as the Hockey India has decided to restructure its domestic competitions with an aim to maximise athlete participation and develop the game in states, union territories, institutional units and academies. The decision was taken by the Hockey India (HI) Executive Board recently. The events which will be restructured are sub-junior, junior and senior national championships for both men and women of HI's registered state member units, Public Sector Units/Departmental Units and academy member units respectively.

According to the restructured model, a player will be eligible to represent his or her team in only one of the events.

"Further, an athlete will only be allowed to participate in one of the age-group categories i.e. sub-junior or junior or senior to ensure more athletes are given the opportunity to participate in India's top domestic events," read an HI statement.

"As part of the qualification process for the state member units to participate in the Hockey India National Championships, it will be mandatory for each state member to conduct their state level championships in each category prior to the annual National Championships."

HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said the previous system of hosting the national championships in A and B division for various age-groups will no longer exist.

"The previous system of A and B division will no longer prevail but instead we have categorised the annual National Championships where all state members units will compete in sub-junior, junior and senior age-groups for men and women," he said.

"All PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) and departmental units will come under a separate category and compete among each other in junior and senior Category (men and women) and a third category that is exclusively for academy member units will compete in the sub-junior and junior National Championships (men and women)."

Ahmad said the purpose of the restructuring is to encourage more states, union territories, institutional units and academy members to pursue hockey and develop players from their regions.

Tournament policy and guidelines will continue to remain the same and every national championship event will be played on a league-cum-knock out basis, with pools depending on the final numbers of teams participating.

The tournaments will be conducted as per the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules of the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hockey
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hockey India has decided to restructure its domestic competitions
  • The national championships will have a new format from next year
  • It is is being done with an aim to maximise athlete participation
Related Articles
Hockey India Postpones National Championships After Lockdown Is Extended
Hockey India Postpones National Championships After Lockdown Is Extended
India Womens Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Turns Author In Lockdown
India Women's Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Turns Author In Lockdown
Coronavirus: Indias FIH Pro League Matches Against New Zealand Called Off Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus: India's FIH Pro League Matches Against New Zealand Called Off Due To COVID-19
Hockey World Cup Winner Ashok Diwan Stranded In US, Seeks Government Help To Return Home
Hockey World Cup Winner Ashok Diwan Stranded In US, Seeks Government Help To Return Home
Coronavirus: Hockey India Contributes Rs 21 Lakh To Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund
Coronavirus: Hockey India Contributes Rs 21 Lakh To Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.