Hockey India Recommends Former Captain Sardar Singh For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Former India captain Sardar Singh has been recommended for the top honour by HI. © Hockey India

Hockey India (HI) on Monday recommended veteran Indian hockey player Sardar Singh for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour. Sardar Singh, the former captain of the national hockey team, is famous for his on-field skill and physical fitness. He was included in the FIH All Star Team in 2010 and 2011. The former captain of the national side debuted for India in the junior team against Poland in 2003-04. After this tour, Sardar Singh made his place in the senior side in 2006, where he debuted against Pakistan.

Sardar Singh, who received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015, was the youngest player to captain the Indian team at 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Meanwhile, SV Sunil, Dharamvir Singh and Deepika Thakur have been recommended for the Arjuna Award. RP Singh and Sumrai Tete have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.

Coaches Sandeep Sangwan and Romesh Pathania have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

Following the recommendations, a committee, formed by the Sports Ministry, will take the final call regarding the recommendations made by respective sports federations.

(With PTI Inputs)