 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey
Hockey

Hockey India Recommends Former Captain Sardar Singh For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Updated: 01 May 2017 20:13 IST

Sardar Singh has been in the forefront of Indian hockey for a long time.

Hockey India Recommends Former Captain Sardar Singh For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Former India captain Sardar Singh has been recommended for the top honour by HI. © Hockey India

Hockey India (HI) on Monday recommended veteran Indian hockey player Sardar Singh for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour. Sardar Singh, the former captain of the national hockey team, is famous for his on-field skill and physical fitness. He was included in the FIH All Star Team in 2010 and 2011. The former captain of the national side debuted for India in the junior team against Poland in 2003-04. After this tour, Sardar Singh made his place in the senior side in 2006, where he debuted against Pakistan.

Sardar Singh, who received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015, was the youngest player to captain the Indian team at 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Meanwhile, SV Sunil, Dharamvir Singh and Deepika Thakur have been recommended for the Arjuna Award. RP Singh and Sumrai Tete have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.

Coaches Sandeep Sangwan and Romesh Pathania have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

Following the recommendations, a committee, formed by the Sports Ministry, will take the final call regarding the recommendations made by respective sports federations.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Mens Hockey Hockey
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sardar Singh received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015
  • Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is India's highest sporting honour
  • A committee formed by the Sports Ministry will take the final call
Related Articles
Harmanpreet's Brace Guides India To 3-0 Win Over New Zealand In Azlan Shah Cup
Harmanpreet's Brace Guides India To 3-0 Win Over New Zealand In Azlan Shah Cup
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Held To a 2-2 Draw By Great Britain
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India Held To a 2-2 Draw By Great Britain
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: Indian Hockey Team Aim To Begin New Season On A High
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017: Indian Hockey Team Aim To Begin New Season On A High
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.