 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Holders India Face Stiff Challenge

Updated: 08 October 2018 19:27 IST

Introduced in 2011, the Asian Champions Trophy is a marquee event in the Asian Hockey Federation's calendar.

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Holders India Face Stiff Challenge
Manpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian team for Asian Champions Trophy © File Photo

Defending champions India will be up against formidable sides including Asian Games gold medallists Japan, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea and hosts Oman, as they attempt to retain their Asian Champions Trophy crown at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat October 18 onwards.

The fifth edition of the 10-day biennial event titled Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018, hosted by the Oman Hockey Federation, will be one of the first big-ticket hockey events to be played in Muscat. 

World No.5 India enter the tournament as the highest-ranked side among the competing sides with Malaysia ranked second best at No.12. Pakistan and South Korea are at No.13 and 14 respectively, and with world no.16 Japan and a highly inspired Oman round up an exciting mix of teams promising a fiercely competed tournament ahead. 

Introduced in 2011, with the first edition played in Ordos, China, the Asian Champions Trophy is a marquee event in the Asian Hockey Federation's (AHF) calendar. 

The inaugural edition was clinched by India while Pakistan won the title twice in 2012 and 2013 before India lifted the title again in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia.

This year's tournament will witness stiff competition among the top performing teams from across Asia with big stakes at play, especially in the lead up to the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, slated to begin on November 28.

Commenting on the tournament, AHF President Abdullah Ahmad Shah said, "This edition of Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 is crucial for the participating teams especially those who are taking part in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar 2018. I expect the competition to be fierce and engaging for the global audience."

Comments
Topics : India PR Sreejesh Hockey
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The tournament is hosted by the Oman Hockey Federation
  • The inaugural edition in 2011 was won by India
  • Pakistan have won the title twice in 2012 and 2013
Related Articles
Sultan Of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men
Sultan Of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Thrash New Zealand 7-1
AR Rahman, Gulzar To Create Title Song For Men
AR Rahman, Gulzar To Create Title Song For Men's Hockey World Cup In Odisha
Sachin Tendulkar Inspired Me To Stage A Comeback, Says Sardar Singh
Sachin Tendulkar Inspired Me To Stage A Comeback, Says Sardar Singh
Watch: Sreejesh, Mandeep
Watch: Sreejesh, Mandeep's Thoughts On Indian Men's Team Jersey For Hockey World Cup
Asian Games 2018: India Beat Pakistan 2-1, Take Home Asiad Hockey Bronze
Asian Games 2018: India Beat Pakistan 2-1, Take Home Asiad Hockey Bronze
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.