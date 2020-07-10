Story ProgressBack to home
Gyanendro Nigombam Named Hockey India President After Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad's Resignation
Hockey India Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Mohd Mushtaq Ahmad's place.
Gyanendro Nigombam will replace Mohd Mushtaq Ahmad as Hockey India president.© Twitter
Highlights
-
Gyanendro Nigombam named new Hockey India president
-
Nigombam will replace Mohd Mushtaq Ahmad as Hockey India president
-
Mohd Mushtaq Ahmed resigned from the post on July 7
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday. HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed's place. "Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur's Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India," the national body said. "This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons."
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Cricket news, check out the India cricket schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.