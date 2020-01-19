 
FIH Pro League: India Beat Netherlands In Shoot-Out To Take 2 Points

Updated: 19 January 2020 20:19 IST

India made a late comeback to level the scores before emerging 3-1 victorious in the shoot-out in their second FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

India edged past Netherlands in a thrilling contest on Sunday. © Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team made a late comeback to level the scores before emerging 3-1 victorious in the shoot-out in their second FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands on Sunday. India secured two points from the match (including the bonus point for winning the shoot-out), while the Netherlands got one point as the scoreline was 3-3 at the regulation time. India had outplayed the same side 5-2 in their debut FIH Pro League match here on Saturday. 

India thus took five points out of a possible six from its first two FIH Hockey Pro League matches. 

In the second match on Sunday, the Manpreet Singh-led team was trailing 1-3 midway the fourth and final quarter before Mandeep Singh (51st) and Rupinder Singh (55th) scored to level the scoreline. 

Lalit Upadhyay had earlier scored India's first goal in the 25th minute. 

Weerden van der Mink (24th), Jereon Hrtzberger (26th) and KELLERMAN Bjorn Kellerman (27th) scored for the Dutch team. 

The second quarter blitzkrieg from the Dutchmen seemed to have decided the match in their favour but India scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to level the score 3-3.

Highlights
  • India defeated Netherlands 3-1 in shoot-out on Sunday
  • India had outclassed Netherlands 5-2 on Saturday
  • With the wins, India took 5 points from its first two Pro League matches
