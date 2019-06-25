Emotional Homecoming For Hockey Star Who Skipped Her Father's Funeral To Play For Country

Lalremsiami, 19-year-old Indian women's hockey team member from Mizoram, has been trending on social media ever since she decided to play the finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima despite her father's death back home in Mizoram. India, who had already secured a place in the final round of Tokyo Olympic qualifiers after beating lower-ranked Chile in the semifinals, went on to win the tournament by defeating Japan in the final. Lalremsiami, who missed her father's funeral, returned home on Tuesday. It was rather an emotional homecoming for Lalremsiami when she reached her village in remote Kolashib district, 80 kilometres away from state capital Aizawl.

Lalremsiami showed great courage and team spirit by sticking with her team instead of returning home after learning of her father Lalthansanga Zote's death on Friday due to a heart attack.

Later, India team captain Rani Rampal dedicated the win to Lalremsiami's father.

On Tuesday, Lalremsiami broke down when her mother hugged her.

Officials from Mizoram government and her entire village were also present to greet her back home.

India defeated Chile 4-2 in the semifinals which was followed by a 3-1 win over Japan as India clinched the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 title on Sunday.

The Indian team was helped by an early goal from captain Rani in the 3rd minute, but conceded an equaliser in the 11th minute as Japan's Kanon Mori scored. A brace from Gurjit Kaur scored in the 45th and 60th minutes, however, saw India register an emphatic victory.

The World No.9 Indian team had already qualified for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 on Saturday after securing a place in the final of the competition.