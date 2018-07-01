 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Champions Trophy Hockey: Valiant India Lose Second Straight Final To Australia

Updated: 01 July 2018 21:48 IST

World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title on Sunday.

Champions Trophy Hockey: Valiant India Lose Second Straight Final To Australia
World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off. © Kookaburras

World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title on Sunday. It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists of last edition but once again Australia came out on top in the shoot-out to clinch their 15th Champions Trophy title.

India, however, had to contend with a consecutive runners-up finish after failing to get past the Kookaburras in what was the 37th and final edition of the tournament.

Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a field strike by young Vivek Sagar Prasad.

A 1-1 scoreline was what the teams could manage in the regulation time and like last year, the final went into the shoot-off.

Australia came out on top in the battle of nerves, courtesy goalkeeper Tyler Lovell, who evicted three saves to turn out to be the hero.

Hosts Netherlands clinched the bronze medal defeating Olympic champions Argentina 2-0 in the third-fourth place play-off match earlier in the day.

Comments
Topics : India Australia Hockey
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off
  • Both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time
  • It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists
Related Articles
Champions Trophy Hockey: Valiant India Lose Second Straight Final To Australia
Champions Trophy Hockey: Valiant India Lose Second Straight Final To Australia
Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia Highlights: India Go Down Fighting To Australia In Final
Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia Highlights: India Go Down Fighting To Australia In Final
Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Champions Trophy: India Draw 1-1 With Netherlands To Qualify For Final vs Australia
Champions Trophy: India Draw 1-1 With Netherlands To Qualify For Final vs Australia
India vs Netherlands, Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: India Draw 1-1 vs Netherlands To Reach Final
India vs Netherlands, Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: India Draw 1-1 vs Netherlands To Reach Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.