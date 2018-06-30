India vs Netherlands, Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: India Draw 1-1 vs Netherlands To Reach Final

Indian defenders held on to their nerves in the final moments of the game to play a 1-1 draw against hosts Netherlands, securing a berth in the Champions Trophy finals on Sunday. Victory for the Dutch could have only denied India a place in the finals but the hosts just could not manage to score. Although the hosts managed to net the ball in the 58 th minute but review from the umpire denied them the victory. After no goals in the first two quarters, Mandeep Singh broke the deadlock in the 47th minute for India. Soon after India, Thierry Brinkman came in with the equalizer in the 50th minute. Post the second goal of the match both teams failed to score in the remaining ten minutes of the game. Indians defenders (specially goalkeeper PR Sreejesh) were brilliant on the turf denying the hosts any opportunity score. India will now play Australia in the finals of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

21:06 IST: Thank you for joining us on our coverage of the Champions Trophy match between India and Netherlands.

21:05 IST: India qualify for the finals of the Champions Trophy. Will play Australia on Sunday.

21:04 IST: HOOTER! It's all over for Netherlands. IND 1-1 NED

21:02 IST: Third Penalty Corner for Netherlands and missed again! Brilliant defense from India

21:01 IST: Another Penalty Corner. MISSED!

21:01 IST: Penalty Corner for Netherlands with 77 seconds to go. MISSED!

20:57 IST: With just under two minutes to go Heartzberg nets the ball but denied the goal after review.

20:53 IST: GOAL! Brinkman levels it for Netherlands! Brilliant shot from back of the stick amd the ball beats Sreejesh. IND 1-1 NED

20:51 IST: Jarmanpreet Singh with a cracking shot but splendid save from the Dutch goalkeeper.

20:49 IST: 10 minutes to go in the match. The Dutch are attacking aggressively but the Indian defense has been up to the mark. IND 1-0 NED

20:44 IST: GOAL! Mandeep Singh breaks the deadlock. That was his third goal of the tournament. IND 1-0 NED

47' GOAL! It's taken three quarters to get to this point but @mandeepsingh995 finally scores as he gets to the rebound from @13harmanpreet's drag-flick and finishes into the top-left.



#IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvNED

20:43 IST: Penalty Corner for India in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

20:42 IST: Whistle! Final quarter begins.

20:40 IST: HOOTER! End of third quarter. Both teams still searching for their first goal. IND 0-0 NED

20:38 IST: The Dutch dominating possession at the moment but it has been brilliant from Indian defense and Sreejesh.

20:34 IST: That was a brilliant run from Sunil but Mandeep losses the ball to Dutch defenders!

20:32 IST: Netherlands with an opportunity but brilliant tackle from the Indian defense.

20:29 IST: Five minutes have gone by in the third quarter! 35th minute. Mandeep Singh with a powerful shot but finds the Dutch goalie.

20:26 IST: Wonderful again from Sreejesh! Dives in to keep the ball away from the net. The Dutch attacking more aggressively now.

20:23 IST: Whistle from the referee! 3rd quarter begins.

20:13 IST: HOOTER! We are half way through. Both teams still GOALLESS. IND 0-0 NED

20:12 IST: P.R. Sreejesh is on Fire! Yet another save from the skipper. Runs away from the post, brings the body in to stop the ball.

20:10 IST: Just under 3 minutes to go! Both teams still searching for their first goal.

20:09 IST: Another Penalty Corner for the Dutch and yet again saved by Sreejesh.

20:05 IST: Back to back Penalty Corners for Netherlands! SAVED on both the occasions from the Indian defense.

20:05 IST: Counter attack from India! Dilpreet Singh with the reverse shot but finishes of WIDE!

20:04 IST: Another attack from the Dutch but goalkeeper Sreejesh once again comes to the rescue.

20:02 IST: Defense from both the teams has been terrific till now! Attackers from both the teams are finding it really hard to pierce through the defenders.

19:57 IST: Wonderful control from Jarmanpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh inside Indian corner providing no opportunity to the Dutch.

19:56 IST: Whistle from the referee! Second quarter begins.

19:54 IST: HOOTER! End of first quarter. IND 0-0 NED

19:53 IST: That was a brilliant run from S.V. Sunil but looses the ball in the end.

19:52 IST: Second Penalty corner for India. SAVED by the watchful Dutch defenders.

19:50 IST: The hosts are looking to attack more aggressively now. Brilliant passing inside the Indian half from the Dutch.

19:48 IST: 10 minutes into the game and both teams are still goalless.

19:45 IST: India dominating possession but Netherlands are moving swiftly inside the Indian half.

19:41 IST: Netherlands on the offensive. Brilliant run from the Dutch attackers but Sreejesh saves it for India.

19:39 IST: Harmanpreet sweeps but it's a brilliant save from the Dutch goalkeeper.

19:38 IST: First review from India in the 2nd minute of the match and it's a penelty corner for India!

19:36 IST: Sardar Singh immediately steals the possession but the Dutch get the ball back.

19:36 IST: Whistle from the referee! Here we go! Netherlands get the match underway.

19:30 IST: Both teams have arrived at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start!

19:10 IST: Australia vs Argentina match is over. The Kookaburras have been defeated for the first time in the tournament. Final score: AUS 2-3 ARG

18:43 IST: Starting XI for team India announced!

Here is the starting line-up of the Indian Men's Team that will take on Netherlands in their decisive clash at the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST) today. #IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvNED

18:40 IST: Here's what skipper PR Sreejesh said to his boys ahead of the clash.

Goalkeeper-captain @16Sreejesh has been clinical in all the matches, facing as many as 12 PCs in the last match against Belgium. Here is what he has to say about the decisive match against the Dutch today. #HCT2018 #IndiaKaGame

18:35 IST: India are currently second on the table while hosts Netherlands are third placed. Winner of today's match will clash against Australia in the final on Sunday.

The Indian Men's Team will play the hosts, Netherlands in their final clash of the pool stage at the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 on 30th June. #IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvNED

18:30 IST: Hello and welcome to live updates of the Champions Trophy Hockey match between India and Netherlands.

Against the mighty Netherlands, the men in blue will have to up their game if they seek to upset the hosts. "Yesterday was a lucky day I feel because 12 PCs is too much to concede and the match could have turned in their favour. We can't afford to give away PCs like that and if we want to see ourselves do well against the hosts then we need to work hard on tackles, reduce unforced errors and we must control the game when it is really required," said Indian skipper Sreejesh. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh was India's only goal scorer in the match against the Belgium which is also a concern for the team think-tank. Not many opportunities were created by the mid-fielders for the attackers to pounce on. Finishing penalty corners also looked untidy apart from Harmanpreet Singh goal. For Netherlands the tournament started with a 1-2 loss to Olympic Champions Argentina but came back strongly with a 6-1 win against Belgium and followed it up with a 4-0 win against Pakistan. However, a 1-3 loss to Australia on Thursday has pushed them to the third place in the pool standings.

