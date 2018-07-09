Asian Games 2018: PR Sreejesh To Lead 18-Member Squad

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was retained captain of the India men's hockey squad for the 18th Asian Games, scheduled to begin in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18. Hockey India on Monday named the 18-member squad for the tournament. Sreejesh, who was awarded the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the Champions Trophy in Breda, has once again been named as the captain of the Indian team. At the Asian Games, India will be defending the title that they clinched in 2014 by defeating Pakistan in Incheon, Korea.

Midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam has been named vice-captain for the tournament and he will be joined by the experienced Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad in the midfield.

In India's forward-line, Akashdeep Singh has made a comeback in the squad while experienced SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Dilpreet Singh have retained their places in the team.

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh who was rested for the Champions Trophy has also been named in the squad to strengthen India's defence.

The backline which has the experienced Surender Kumar and Birendra Lakra will also see three other drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas.

Speaking about the team composition, Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, "We have a great mix of players who have shown their abilities in the recent tournaments. Though it is unfortunate we will be missing out on Ramandeep Singh's experience as he is ruled out of the Asian Games due to a recent knee surgery he underwent.

"But it is good to have Akashdeep Singh back in the mix. Both Rupinder and Akashdeep have remained in camp when the team was away in Breda and have had good match practice against Bangladesh over the past week and are raring to go."

The 18-members who returned from Breda have joined the rest of the core group at ongoing National Camp in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru after a short five-day break.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (captain), Krishan B Pathak;

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas;

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (vice-captain); Simranjeet Singh, Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad;

Forwards: SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh.