India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Final Live Score: Rain Delays India vs Pakistan Match

After registering a narrow 3-2 win against Japan in the semi-finals, India will look forward to retain their Asian Champions Trophy title against arch-rivals Pakistan in a top-billing final clash at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. Pakistan are upbeat, after a confidence-boosting victory via a penalty shoot-out against Malaysia in the other semi-final. India and Pakistan have met earlier in the tournament in a round-robin clash, where Pakistan lost 1-3.

Both India and Pakistan have won the title twice. India won it in 2011 and 2016, while Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 editions. India, led by Manpreet Singh, will look forward to a morale-boosting final win to gear up in time for the impending 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubsneswar. In the semi-final against Japan, field goals from Gurjant Singh and Dilpreet Singh and a set-piece penalty corner strike by Chinglensana helped India overcome the hard-working 2018 Asian Games champions, Japan.

Asian Champions Trophy 2018, India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Final Match Live straight from Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat

23:10 IST: There is still no news from the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

22:40 IST: Well, bad news coming in folks. Rain delays start of the match. Stay tuned for updates.

22:30 IST: We are 10 minutes from the match, Stay tuned, folks.

22:00 IST: The playing XI has been announced:

Here's a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on Pakistan in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 27th October. Watch LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD and @hotstartweets from 10:40 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BisAomuEsK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2018

21:10 IST: Here's a look at how the Indian hockey team has performed in the tournament so far.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team has made its way to the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 and will now go for the coveted Gold Medal. Here's a look at how the team has performed in the tournament so far. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/8ckxF4rDXY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2018

21:08 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final.

After losing their preliminary league encounter to India 0-9, Japan had promised to give India a tough game if the teams met again in the tournament. The Asiad gold medallists, who have inducted several young players for this tournament, lived up to their promise.After a goalless first quarter, Gurjant gave India the initial lead in the 19th minute by sending a fine reverse flick on target.