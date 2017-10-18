 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey

Asia Cup Hockey: Gurjant Singh Salvages India Against Korea

Updated: 18 October 2017 19:25 IST

Unbeaten India looked the most convincing team in the tournament so far but the dangerous and defensive Koreans came tantalisingly close to register a stunning win over the the Manpreet Singh-led side

Asia Cup Hockey: Gurjant Singh Salvages India Against Korea
Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser for India in the last minutes of the game. © Twitter

Striker Gurjant Singh saved the day with a last minute equaliser as India eked out a fighting 1-1 draw against Korea in their first Super 4 stage match of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday. Unbeaten India looked the most convincing team in the tournament so far but the dangerous and defensive Koreans came tantalisingly close to register a stunning win over the the Manpreet Singh-led side. Despite enjoying the lions share of possession and having better scoring chances, the in-form Indian strikers found it difficult to breach the resolute Korean defence.

After a barren opening two quarters, Jungjun Lee (41st minute) gave Korea the lead before Gurjant scored (60th) just seconds before the final hooter to salvage a point for the Indians.

It was always expected to be a contest between Indian forwardline and Korea's defence and it panned out that way only with the Koreans defending in numbers and relying on counter attacks.

Akashdeep Singh missed a sitter for India in the first quarter after he failed to connect the ball from close range with only the Korean goalkeeper to beat.

Seconds before the end of the first quarter, India secured the only penalty corner of the match but it was wasted as they went for variation.

The second quarter saw a neck-and-neck tussle between the Indian strikers and Korean defence with both the sides not in a mood to give an inch to each other as the first half ended goal-less.

Six minutes into the third quarter, India were in for a rude shock when Lee scored, chancing upon a lapse from Varun Kumar and Sumit in the Indian defence.

Four minutes later, a brilliant run from Satbir Singh set up a fine ball for S V Sunil inside he Korean circle but the Indian striker failed to get a good touch.

Trailing by a goal, it was Indian attack all the way in the fourth and final quarters but the Koreans played smart hockey and defended in numbers. They did not give the Indian strikers any space to create chances.

Four minutes from the final hooter, India withdrew goalkeeper Suraj Karkera for an extra player and the move paid rich dividends as Gurjant finally scored the much-needed equaliser in the last minute of the match.

The Indians went full throttle and the move paid off when Gurjant scored from a rebound after his initial shot was saved by the Korean goalkeeper, much to the relief of new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India will next play impressive Malaysia in their second Super 4 stage match tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia defeated Pakistan 3-2 in another Super 4 encounter.

India's last Super 4 match is against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they have defeated 3-1 in the pool stages. As per the tournament rules, the top two teams from the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final to be held on Sunday.

Topics : India Mens Hockey Hockey
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser for India
  • Jungjun Lee gave Korea the lead in the 41st minute
  • 2nd quarter saw a neck-and-neck tussle between India and Korea
Related Articles
Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Highlights: India Hold Korea 1-1 In Their First Super 4s Match
Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Highlights: India Hold Korea 1-1 In Their First Super 4s Match
When And Where To Watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Face Pakistan Again On October 21 In Super 4s Stage
Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Face Pakistan Again On October 21 In Super 4s Stage
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.