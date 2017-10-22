Asia Cup Hockey Final 2017 Live, India vs Malaysia: Team India Favourites For Title

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their third Super 4s match to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2017. The sixth ranked India, who just needed a draw to seal a place in summit clash, produced a superlative performance after the change of ends to pump in four goals -- three field strikes and one through penalty corner. By virtue of this win, India not only topped the Super 4 stage with seven points, but also continued their domination over Pakistan. India now face Malaysia in the final who they beat 6-2 in the Super 4s stage.

Live Updates Between India vs Malaysia Asia Cup Hockey Final from Dhaka.

16:56 IST: Starting XI for Team India:

Here's Team India's XI for the grand finale vs Malaysia in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 22nd Oct. #INDvMAS





16:45 IST: Just fifteen minutes left for the final game to begin. Stay tuned!

16:35 IST: In the seventh edition of Sultan of Johor Cup 2017 (Junior Men) in Malaysia, India beat Japan 3-2.

Action snapshots from Jr. Men's Team's pulsating win over Japan in the #SOJC2017 on 22nd Oct.

16:15 IST: Ahead of the summit clash, let us take a look at the highlights of India's last match against Pakistan.

16:11 IST: In the bronze medal match, Pakistan beat Korea 6-3.

16:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final match between India and Malaysia of the Hero Asia Cup hockey match.

It was only in the third quarter that the Indians looked like a far more convincing unit as Satbir Singh gave India the lead in the 39th minute. What followed next was a great show by the Indians as the Pakistani defence fell apart conceding as many as four goals in the last two quarters of the match.

This is for the seventh time that India made it to the Asia Cup final. It was India's fourth win over Pakistan this year, having beaten them twice in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in London and once in the pool stages.