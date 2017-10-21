Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Live: Confident India Eye Yet Another Pakistan Scalp

India will aim to continue their good show as they face arch foes Pakistan in their last second-round clash with at least a point needed to guarantee their position in the final of the Asia Cup hockey tournament. India have sailed through the tournament showcasing impressive form. They notched up three successive wins in the pool stage but the forward line was put to test against a highly defensive South Korean side in their first Super-four match. India mustered a goal in the 59th minute to settle for a draw but bounced back with an astounding 6-2 win against Malaysia, who have in the past year beaten India twice. India showed sublime skills in their clinical demolition of the Malaysian side and will look to carry on the winning form.

Live Updates Between India and Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey straight from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

18:55 IST: Pakistan get another penalty corner, will they beat the goal keeper this time?

18:50 IST: Brilliant save from the Indian goal keeper Akash Chikte off the line as Pakistan fail to take an early lead.

18:48 IST: Pakistan get a penalty corner, will they convert?

18:46 IST: India, at the moment, are keeping the lion's share of the possession.

18:41 IST: India get a penalty corner early in the game and Pakistan take a review. TV referee negates the original decision. Pakistan get a free-hit and they keep their referral.

18:40 IST: Game time! Pakistan begin the proceedings.

18:35 IST: Both teams are out on the field and the national anthem for the respective nations is being played.

18:27 IST: Team India starting XI:

Here's India's Starting XI for their Super 4s tie vs Pakistan on 21st Oct.#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup

: Star Sports First/2/HD2 & Hotstar pic.twitter.com/DuSkbHbuJj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2017

18:22 IST: Minutes away from the match. Stay tuned!

18:18 IST: India have four points from two games while Pakistan have one point from a draw. With the goal difference in mind, Pakistan need a big win to overtake India and book their place in the final.

18:14 IST: India have been ruthless in the whole tournament and they will be looking to continue their red-hot form against Pakistan.

18:10 IST: If India defeat Pakistan today they will be registering their 6th consecutive victory over their arch-rivals.

18:03 IST: As far as India is concerned, they need only a draw to qualify for the final.

18:00 IST: The top two teams in the Super 4s tabel will qualify for the final, while the other two teams will fight for the bronze medal.

16:43 IST: Update: The match between India and Pakistan has been delayed until 18:30 IST due to rain. Stay tuned for more updates.

Update: #INDvPAK has been delayed until 6:30 PM IST due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates. — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2017

16:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Pakistan straight from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne stated that his team will be focused on improving their performance from their previous outing where they beat Pakistan 3-1 in the pool stage. The top two teams at the end of second round will reach the final while the teams finishing third and fourth will vie for the bronze medal. Though India are on top of the table with four points from one draw and one win, Malaysia are close second with three points from their win against Pakistan. South Korea have two points from two draws and Pakistan are at fourth and last position with one point. Yet, no teams have secured a place in the final.