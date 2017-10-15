Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Live, India vs Pakistan: India Dominate Pakistan, Lead Arch-Rivals 3-1

Hockey Asia Cup 2017 Live Score: India would face their toughest test in the event.

Two easy wins garnered, a confident India would face their toughest test in the event when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash of the Asia Cup hockey tournament. Rated as favourites to win the title, the Indians have been impressive so far, beating Japan and hosts Bangladesh comprehensively in their opening two Pool A matches. After beating Japan 5-1 in their opening match, the Manpreet Singh-led side mauled minnows Bangladesh 7-0 on Friday. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had a mixed outing so far. While they thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in their campaign-opener, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their next match.

Live Updates Between India and Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey straight from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

18:46 IST: Rizwan Junior is trying hard to find a net. Brilliant work from Ramandeep in the middle.

18:42 IST: 2 minutes to go in the match.

18:41 IST: India go for stroke after umpire awards third PC. India have asked for referral.

18:39 IST: Penalty corner for India.

18:38 IST: Three minutes to go. Can India add one more goal to pile misery on arch-rivals Pakistan?

18:37 IST: SAVE! Outstanding effort from India's goalie Akash Chikte to deny Pakistan a second goal.

18:36 IST: A sublime finish by Ramandeep. Watch here:

A sublime finish, if ever there was one! Absolute genius from @ramandeep_31 to bring home India's second.#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/TFB6tvPNO1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

18:35 IST: Pakistan showing good game sense. The Green Shirts are keeping India on defence.

18:28 IST: Pakistan lose their review. India will not face any penalty corner.

18:27 IST: Pakistan have asked for a referral. They have claimed the stick blocked by Indian defender.

18:26 IST: GOAL!!!! Ali Shan scores in 48th minute. India lead 3-1 against Pakistan

18:21 IST: End of Quarter 3. India are on top with a 3-0 lead against Pakistan.

45' GOALLL! PC for India and @13harmanpreet does it again to end Q3 on a high.

#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

18:19: GOAL!!!!!!!!!! What a hit from Harmanpreet. India take 3-0 lead against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

18:18 IST: Penalty corner for India.

18:16 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!! Ramandeep Singh's 43rd minute goal gives India 2-0 lead against Pakistan.

18:14 IST: The ball goes wide of the goalpost. Pakistan miss another chance.

18:12 IST: Penalty corner for Pakistan.

18:11 IST: India miss another chance. Varun takes a flick for deflection, but close to left bar.

18:10 IST: Penalty corner for India. The team has formed a huddle.

18:09 IST: The two players are back on the field now.

18:04 IST: Chance for Pakistan. Suraj comes to the rescue once again. He is the star tonight. Brilliant save from him.

18:03 IST: Pakistan are down by 9 men right now.

18:02 IST: YELLOW CARD! Another five minutes suspension give to Pakistan. Abu Mahmood is the man. Two Pakistan players are sitting on the bench.

18:00 IST: YELLOW CARD! Muhd. Rizwan gets five minutes suspension from the referee.

17:58 IST: Third quarter gets underway.

17:49 IST: End of second quarter. India lead 1-0 against Pakistan

HT! The hooter goes as India head into the break leading on the back of @chinglensana29's superb strike.#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/MnxWyow46x — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

17:48 IST: Chance for India, Gurjant Singh has almost done. Oh boy! the hit goes wide.

17:45 IST: Suraj is in tremendous form today. Another save from him. Pakistan coach is looking dejected.

17:40 IST: Another brilliant save from the young Suraj. He dives and denies Pakistan a goal.

SAVE! A moment of brilliance from Suraj Karkera to deny Pakistan the equaliser.

#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

17:38 IST: Brilliant save from goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. India 1-0 Pakistan

17:36 IST: Another penalty corner for Pakistan.

17:33 IST: Another chance for India. Lalit dives but fails to collect the ball.

17:31 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!! Chinglensana Singh (13') scores as India take 1-0 lead against Pakistan.

17' GOALLLLLL! A spectacular finish by @chinglensana29 give Team India the lead over Pakistan.

#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

17:29 IST: Second quarter gets underway. Can India take a lead?

17:28 IST: End of first quarter. India 0-0 Pakistan

17:27 IST: Brilliant show by India. Pakistan miss the penalty corner.

26 IST: First Penalty Corner for Pakistan.

17:25 IST: Good counter by India but SV Sunil unable to collect the push.

17:23 IST: 10 minutes into the game and it's even stevens so far. Who will score the first goal of the match?

17:21 IST: Great chance for India. Akashdeep runs with the ball. But a great defending by Pakistan denies India a chance.

17:19 IST: Cross from Surender but Irfan picks the ball nicely in the end. Great show by both the teams till now.

17:18 IST: Great defending by Pakistan mid-fielder.

17:16 IST: Akashdeep takes the ball and passes to his team-mate but Pakistan snatches ball in the end.

17:13 IST: India are off to a dominating start. Brilliant possession by the team.

17:10 IST: Are you ready? It's time for action. Here we go....

17:07 IST: Teams have lined up for their national anthems.

17:06 IST: Both the teams - India and Pakistan - are making their way to the middle. Amazing atmosphere all around the stadium.

17:05 IST: Of late, India have dominated arch-foes Pakistan in hockey, the latest being the 6-1 thrashing in a 5th-8th place classification match of the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final in London in June.

17:02 IST: India are currently sitting atop Pool A with six points from two wins while Pakistan are placed second with four points. With two wins, India are comfortably through to the Super 4 stage of the tournament and the Sjoerd Marine-coached side would be hoping to finish the pool stages with an all-win record. In the first two games, the Indians have showcased beautiful one-touch hockey and used both flanks to create numerous scoring chances.

16:58 IST: Here's India's starting XI:

Starting XI for the thrilling duel vs Pakistan in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on Oct 15. #INDvPAK

: Star Sports First/2/HD2 & Hotstar pic.twitter.com/fUzWUWUn9n — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

16:53 IST: PR Sreejesh also wished the team ahead of the high-octane encounter.

16:52 IST: Here's what captain Manpreet said ahead of the match against Pakistan.

#CaptainSpeaks - @manpreetpawar07 states India's approach for the blockbuster clash vs Pakistan in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 15th Oct. pic.twitter.com/W10cY48qH0 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

16:48 IST: A look at some facts surrounding India vs Pakistan ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

A look at some facts surrounding #INDvPAK, before the two teams lock horns at the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 15th Oct.

VC: @storybiteIN pic.twitter.com/9uRsB5G0j4 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the Asia Cup 2017 hockey match between India and Pakistan.

